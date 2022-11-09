'SA has excellent talent': Saice queries why Sanral tenders not given to locals
John Perlman interviewed Saice president, Professor Marianne Vanderschuren.
The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (Saice) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to find ways to provide ‘a fair advantage to South African companies’.
This follows the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) joint venture that has awarded four tenders to foreign contractors over local companies.
Saice said they are concerned about the engineering industry’s sustainability post the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of local engineering talent.
In an open letter to the president, the institution argued that thousands of local jobs will escape South Africans as a result.
According to industry regulations, local labour should be utilised at least 30%, said Saice president, Professor Marianne Vanderschuren.
She added that up to R6.6 billion could go to foreign countries.
We are concerned about the sustainability of our industry, South Africa has excellent talent, our engineers are in demand globally, why is the talent not used in the South African context?Professor Marianne Vanderschuren, Saice President
We have lost many jobs during COVID-19 in the industry, some big players have folded.Professor Marianne Vanderschuren, Saice President
