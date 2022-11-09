Can Elon Musk make Twitter fly?





Elon Musk has many fans, fewer than in the past but still many that believe he will shift us to renewable energy, find a solution for autonomous driving, build a humanoid robot to help/replace workers and get us safely to the Moon and Mars. All while providing global internet coverage, an alternative to traffic jams and long distance trains and a way to fix damaged brains.

Quite a list for someone who is in his early 50s and still has the capacity to buy Twitter for an insane amount of money in order to fix social media and make it profitable enough to justify the massive price tag of $44 billion dollars or about R700 billion. That would be like buying MTN and Standard Bank.

How to split your time

The catch for Musk and the other companies he is significantly involved in how to split his time between them. It may not be that he needs to be present for day to day operations, but giving the positions he holds with Tesla and SpaceX, not being able to respond when he needs to make decisions about big projects or launch timelines or currently managing staff costs could slow down the companies even though he has regarded himself as the person to supply the momentum to get things down.

It is hard to not be very impressed with what SpaceX has achieved with its recent Falcon Heavy launch seeing two of the Falcon 9 boosters returning and landing right on their marks to rack up the 150th and 151st successful landing of a SpaceX rocket, but for his Moon mission and the the effort to get Starlink fully operational he needs to get his Starship rocket launched. The 1st launch has been delayed several times even as new improved rockets and infrastructure is built in the two initial launch sites.

The first Starship mission is planned to land and be discarded at sea, but the expectation would be to see how long before then the main booster is able to return and successfully land and the Starship itself to get to space and then return to be caught by the waiting launch tower.

No-one is expecting it to go smoothly, but major failures are expected to be minimal and funding while Tesla was on a high and SpaceX had lots of contracts was less of an issue while now that competition for Tesla and SpaceX from competitors that are looking to offer the same services make it more important that failures are kept to a minimum.

For even the most accomplished CEO’s that would be a very full set of tasks to manage.

Twitter becomes a major distraction.

It may have out sized influence thanks to how popular it has been with journalists, media types and politicians, but it is not anywhere near as popular as something like Instagram and TikTok.

It is also much more challenging to moderate as all sides claim they are being either attacked or silenced even as they actively attempt to attack or silence others.

The need to reduce costs which lead to almost 50% of the staff being made redundant was part of the reason advertisers had opted to pause advertising to avoid having their brands being associated with potentially bad tweets.

Musk has said that activists were trying to dissuade advertisers but given the period of uncertainty that follows such a significant change there is really only a potential risk to advertisers to use the platform at the moment, although given that Twitter’s principal income is from advertising, not having advertisers use the platform is bad.

Musk has looked to be less reliant on ads by making Twitter a more subscription based platform by charging for getting a blue tick that is used to denote that an account is verified.

Initially it was going to be $20 a month, but following a reply from Stephen King, Musk responded to say it would be $8 or $7.99 a month.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

The issue is that blue ticks have value to Twitter and Twitter users. The value to Twitter is to be able to say high profile people are on the platform which would attract regular users that would like to see what they have to say. Every social platform has some form of verification to give regular users a simple way to know they are following the person they think it is.

For celebrities, personalities and brands the issue would be others that try to impersonate them. This is an issue on Twitter and other platforms and avoiding brands from accusing Twitter of allowing for their brands to be defamed or fraud to be committed on their behalf. Musk was a target of these types of scams with fake accounts replying to responses to his tweets from an account that looked like Musk’s account but lacked the blue tick.

Because the blue tick is intended to be made available to anyone, some more high profile accounts will also have official added according to reports. Scratch that, Musk has killed that thought. The intention may have been to make it not worth using a bot and to prioritise posts from verified accounts, but if Stephen King opts to not pay then Twitter either loses that content creator or will move anything he says down the feed.

I just killed it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Eskom might legitimately argue that it does not have the cash to pay for Twitter only to see some copycat account to step in and post dodgy updates like there would be no load shedding.

Parody accounts

The one area Twitter has applied their rules is for accounts that pretend to impersonate other accounts without declaring that they are parodies, it has always been a rule but the most recent suspensions were of comedians who changed their verified accounts to Elon Musk and then posted as Musk.

While most of the announcements have come from Musk’s Twitter account, they are likely to change as currently effectively only Musk is making decisions as he looks to create a management layer.

Legal battles

Another issue which will require his attention is the decision to fire the senior management to exclude them being able to get their significant payouts. The challenge to Musk is that he will have to prove that they actively worked to harm the company while the sale was in progress, something that appears to be difficult to prove. It may just be that Musk will be required to honour the payout agreements, but he may also be challenged for acting in bad faith to try not to pay.

A similar challenge is likely from staff that were let go with little notice. The move certainly does not appear to be considerate of the staff affected and there are laws that require companies to give staff a minimum period of time to allow them to look for other work and to avoid a lot of staff needing to compete for a limited pool of jobs. Musk has included a 90 day severance package. The laws typically require a 60 day notification, by paying 90 days, it effectively covers the 60 days without needing to keep the staff.

The extra cost might not make shareholders happy, but having almost half the staff work out a 60-day notice period would extend the uncertainty and probably lead to more leaks and critical comments from inside the business.

The catch with having to let so many staff go is that errors were made and so it appears some are now being asked to return.

Pressure from politicians

These are short term issues, the long term issues relate to how the platform might be perceived by governments where Musk and other companies operate and if the perception of what Twitter appears to say or prevent being said by those governments or its powerful politicians may impact on the operations for Tesla and SpaceX.

China is particularly sensitive to how it is covered and Tesla is reliant on significant production and sales in China. Might Twitter be compelled to make allowances for Chinese or US politicians to avoid having Tesla or SpaceX.

There does not actually need to be pressure placed on any of the companies, just the perception that it may have complied to create the kind of drama the company does not need.

Given Musk’s own style of posting and run-ins with the SEC about his companies may see an increased risk for lawsuits or advertisers withdrawing support.

Unfinished work

There is still a lot of unfinished business at Tesla and SpaceX. Claims to solve traffic congestion and build better robot workers while having undertakings to significantly ramp up vehicle production, add the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi along with Musk’s undertaking to make a more affordable version of the Model 3 and you will need to be someone of exceptional skill and focus to deliver this all while heading to Mars.

It suggests Musk’s fortune allows him to keep being drawn into new projects even as he states his commitment to complete them but ultimately won’t can’t be good for him or the companies he is associated with.

It is a reminder of the genius and flaws of GM’s founder William Durant which Business Unusual covered in 2018.