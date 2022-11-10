Being older and acquiring skills for the modern workplace





John Perlman speaks to Martin Pienaar, the chief operations officer at the digital skills academy at Mindworx about 60 being the retirement age and how over 60s can upskill themselves.

Pienaar says that in large corporates there seems to be a culture where people over 60 are forced to retire irrespective of whether or not they have enough funds to do so.

Pienaar adds that people over 60 should be given the flexibility to decide whether or not they would like to continue working. The flip side though, is whether their health and skill levels allow them to do so.

It has to be flexible because people that want to carry on working beyond the age of 60 or can’t afford to retire at that age need to look at their skills… Are their health and energy in good shape. Martin Pienaar, Chief Operations officer at the digital skills academy, Mindworx

Pienaar says that there are several ways to upskill oneself and albeit the generations over 60 have been out of school for a while, they should educate themselves to work in the modern workplace.

There are lots of ways of keeping skills up-to-date, using online courses and online universities, so there is no excuse for people to not leverage their skills. Martin Pienaar, Chief Operations officer at the digital skills academy, Mindworx

