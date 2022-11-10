Streaming issues? Report here
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
NPA
NDPP
Shamila Batohi
Advocate Shamila Bathohi

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

The self-indulgent personal gym Shaun Abrahams was so proud to show off the last time I was in this office six years ago is gone. The kitchen is back. The office of the NDPP is much fresher, less masculine, the walls painted a soft blue and lined with South African law reports.

‘We needed to make it lighter, more positive’ Batohi explains to me as she settles in for our interview. She has been reticent about doing in-depth interviews with journalists for the first few years of her tenure but now that there is recognisable action on high-profile state capture cases she is ready to talk.

To appreciate what Batohi has been occupied with for the last four years let me take you back to 2016 when I was last in this office deep in the rabbit warren of the VGM building in Silverton.

Shaun Abrahams and his eyebrows were the subject of the country’s amusement and ire, he was being mercilessly mocked, he was at the helm of an overwhelmingly factionalised and broken organisation and he was accused of being politically captured. The NPA had lost half of its capacity and the morale of those who were left was decimated.

When Batohi returned from her job at the ICC to take on this poisoned chalice, she described the NPA as a ‘house on fire’. She is now closer to the end of her tenure than the beginning (she has served four years and has three left – a normal term is ten years but she has to leave when she is 65).

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

How would she describe the NPA now I ask?

“We’ve certainly doused the fire. Actually, the house is being rebuilt… we’ve certainly put the foundations down, really strong foundations and that was a really important part of rebuilding. That was a challenge when I first took office, the expectations were unrealistically high, understandably so when one thinks about what has happened in the past ten years,” she says. “We’ve been really hard at work rebuilding the institution. You’ll notice from our annual report that we are ‘reaching solid ground’, you can’t build a solid house on a shaky foundation so there has been a lot of back office work happening like getting the strong leadership, policies, processes.”

Crucially, she no longer believes the organisation is factionalised. She says she is still dealing with certain staff members who had been ‘compromised’ but admits this is taking longer because there has to be a fair process.

Recently, advocacy group Open Secrets released a damning report on the NPA. Bad Cops, Bad Lawyers describes how the NPA and the Hawks are ‘still scrambling to rebuild’ and is critical of Batohi’s failure to act against those implicated in corruption and laments the delay in bringing those responsible for state capture crimes to book. One of the first high-profile announcements Batohi made was appointing Adv Hermione Cronje as the head of the Investigating Directorate tasked with going after state capture criminals. Cronje left prematurely and by some accounts, the relationship soured because of a breakdown in her relationships with colleagues at the Hawks and the NPA. Batohi is at pains to be diplomatic about this and bristles when I suggest it may have been a mistake to appoint her. (Note: Cronje is now head of litigation at Open Secrets).

Since Adv Andrea Johnson took over as head of the ID there has been headline-grabbing action with the unit reaching its target of bringing nine seminal state capture cases to court by the end of September. There is no doubt the tide is turning.

In what Batohi describes as a ‘game-changer’ and ‘huge’, the President also last month announced that the ID would be made permanent and would be given investigative powers. This is indeed a game-changer because it means the ID no longer has to rely on other law enforcement agencies to build evidence and it can attract top-notch resources with the security of tenure.

“Success begets success and there’s a good mood in the team and this is only the start.”

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Batohi knows full well that the NPA will be judged on whether those responsible for the mammoth looting during the Zuma era will be brought to book and be held accountable. They will be judged in court.

“The pressure on the NPA from day one when I took office was to ensure that the perpetrators of state capture are held accountable and as the national director and as a citizen of this country, that is hugely important for me as a citizen like the millions of South Africans who want to see justice, we all know what state capture has done in the country and the poor and the vulnerable have suffered the most.

“After a lot of building and capacity and resourcing, it does feel like things are coming together but we are not where we want to be and there’s still a lot of work. We can not take our collective foot off the accelerator. There’s so much more to be done. Look at the Zondo Commission, it’s a mountain to climb but at least we are climbing and we are moving in the right direction. We may take a few tumbles on the way up. That’s to be expected but hopefully, it doesn’t bring us right down. I have such confidence in the resilience and commitment and dedication of people that are doing this work that I’m confident that even when that happens we will pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off and keep moving up because for the country we cannot afford not to do that.”

The NDPP anticipates that she and her prosecutors will come under heavy fire as these cases come to court. The stakes are high and she anticipates there will be attempts to distract them from their work.

“One of their strategies is you don’t defend the case in a court of law, you attack everything else in the hope that the case goes away,” she explains. She will not compromise the safety of prosecutors and witnesses but worries that this is very expensive to fund.

She is also mindful of the highly charged political environment she and her team is operating in. The NPA could find itself in the midst of a political tsunami if President Cyril Ramaphosa is charged in connection with the Phala Phala case before or after the ANC’s elective conference in December. It feels a lot like 2007 and we all know how that movie ended.

Batohi insists she won’t compromise on upholding the rule of law but she also needs to manage decisions in a responsible way.

“Politics has nothing to do with the decision to prosecute, I want to make that very clear, but the reality is we don’t work in a bubble. We work in a highly politicised environment. We need to hold the line of the rule of law and decisions are taken no matter who is at the end of the evidence and we need to understand the implications of our decision making, it has consequences.”

One of the biggest hurdles ahead is going to be overcoming the Stalingrad defence of the accused and attempts to drag trials through the courts for years. Batohi says they are working on a strategy for this but insists the judiciary also bears some responsibility.

“We can ensure our litigation strategies and our arguments in court are extremely strong with case law to support us, but the judiciary has an important role to play in this as well. The granting of postponements for frivolous reasons has to be something the courts have to think carefully about. It’s a constitutional right to a fair trial, the accused can defend but where you have delaying tactics brought in bad faith, the judiciary must recognise this and put a stop to it. At the end of the day, this will be detrimental to the entire rule of law project.”

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Ongoing delays are not in the interests of the country. People need to be held accountable and the country wants convictions more than anything else. Batohi is fully aware of this.

She is cautiously optimistic that the Guptas will be extradited to South Africa to stand trial and she says we will see a lot more cases coming to court. There are also high hopes for convictions. Plea bargains are also on the table as is a very ambitious asset recovery strategy to get back money that was siphoned off.

Without a shadow of hesitation, Batohi insists she has every intention of serving out the rest of her term.

“What better job is there in the world today? This is the most purposeful thing I have ever done in my life and I will not give It up for anything. I really hope that at the end of these three years, we can sit back and say we have really turned this country around; that we have done our absolute best to contribute to the rebuilding of the country. This is my purpose in life.”

Batohi is rebuilding the house that was on fire. She has quietly worked to unite and establish the team around her and this has been rewarded by the President’s actions empowering the ID. The political will and protection from the Minister of Justice are in place.

The climate is conducive to convictions but the public largely remains cynical. She still has her critics. She is wisely tempering expectations as the pressure is unrelenting. As she says, she and her team will have to prove themselves in court.

Author and journalist Mandy Wiener is the host of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house




Advocate Shamila Bathohi

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

FILE: Public Servants Association members during a picket. Picture: PSA/Facebook

© actionsports/123rf.com

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe Instagram

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape during the party's Women's Day event on 9 August 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

FILE: City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

