How you can get the retirement you deserve





In these tough economic times, most of us are simply trying to survive on our salaries, without giving much thought to our financial future. But no matter what job you have, saving for your retirement should be an essential part of your financial plan. A retirement annuity gives you peace of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.

PPS Investments was In the Spotlight this week to give more insight into their retirement annuity plans. PPS Investments is an authorized FSP that offers a flexible, transparent investment for pre-retirement, post-retirement and wealth creation.

Investors can choose from three retirement annuity choices. That means whatever life stage you may be at, there’s a plan suitable to your retirement needs.

The PPS Retirement Annuity Fund has two components. Members of the fund hold insurance policies and invest in unit trusts. The unit trust offers investors considerable investment flexibility, transparency and lower fees.

This means members can easily move from the policy to the unit trust with an Intra-Fund Conversion.

There’s also the PPS Personal Pension, a fund suited to investors who are seeking a tax-efficient, long-term retirement savings vehicle. This is a great alternative if you do not require access to your savings before the age of 55.

All investment funds come with excellent tax benefits. Investors have the option of tapping into their tax benefits by claiming back a portion of their SARS contributions. There are also exemptions on capital gains, interest and dividends within your investment.

The investment gives you access to a focused range of unit trusts from an array of asset managers. This allows you to optimize your investments by aligning them with your life goals.

When investing with PPS Investments, investors could get even more. As a PPS member, you also gain profit-share from your investment and allocation to PPS funds. By linking your family members' investments to your PPS member number, you can earn additional profits. And through the PPS Profit-Share Account Cross-Holdings Booster, the more products you have, the more your profit share grows.

The diversity of a PPS Investments fund cannot be overstated. The fund gives you stability and security in your retirement plans. When you invest with PPS Investments, you gain access to unique benefits that could help take your investments to new heights. It’s never too late to start investing towards your future and every salary is an opportunity.

For more information, visit PPS online.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How you can get the retirement you deserve