WATCH: Man loses it after being stopped by police for stalking a woman
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Jacob Yerkes was interrogated by two police officers who responded to a call of him stalking a woman.
Yerkes said that he worked with the lady for almost six months and had been trying to get into a relationship with her.
In the video, Yerkes tries to downplay the fact that he was stalking the woman, saying that women love being chased.
He also told Lenoir police officers that the father of the woman threatened to kill him over the phone if he continued to stalk her daughter.
Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.' AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) November 7, 2022
Margaret Atwood
He thought he could stalk her straight. pic.twitter.com/OKwQommXMa
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
