The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off
Strike action is top of mind today on The Midday Report today. The Public Servants Association (PSA) has initiated its strike action today, protesting against government's proposed wage increase of 3% The PSA is asking for a 10%.
It is speculated that over 200, 000 public sector workers are expected to participate in the strike as the PSA says its industrial action will be supported by its sister unions affiliated with the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).
Government insists that the strike will not impact general day-to-day service delivery.
Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke to PSA assistant general manager Reuben Maleka.
The fact is, that as a trade union, the PSA went out today and made a statement. The statement is that our members cannot tolerate and accept that they be taken for a ride. [...] We had done so in 2010 when other unions wouldn't want to take on the government. We have done so again this year.Reuben Maleka, assistant general manager of the PSA.
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Adv Mkhwebane dealt yet another blow this as the ConCourt dismisses her SARS 'rogue unit' appeal.
- The Eastern Cape mother who was arrested for allegedly murdering her 4 children with a sledge hammer appears in court.
- Reinstated Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell hits the ground running and places the head of the Department for Environmental Resources and Waste Management on special leave.
- Cryptocurrency prices plunge, this as Binance pulls out of FTX merger.
- Mandy's book of the book: 'Letters to my Mother – The Making of a Troublemaker' by Kumi Naidoo.
Scroll for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off
Source : PSA/Facebook
More from Politics
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe
Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position
Lamola attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.Read More