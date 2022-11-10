



Strike action is top of mind today on The Midday Report today. The Public Servants Association (PSA) has initiated its strike action today, protesting against government's proposed wage increase of 3% The PSA is asking for a 10%.

It is speculated that over 200, 000 public sector workers are expected to participate in the strike as the PSA says its industrial action will be supported by its sister unions affiliated with the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).

Government insists that the strike will not impact general day-to-day service delivery.

Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke to PSA assistant general manager Reuben Maleka.

The fact is, that as a trade union, the PSA went out today and made a statement. The statement is that our members cannot tolerate and accept that they be taken for a ride. [...] We had done so in 2010 when other unions wouldn't want to take on the government. We have done so again this year. Reuben Maleka, assistant general manager of the PSA.

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

Adv Mkhwebane dealt yet another blow this as the ConCourt dismisses her SARS 'rogue unit' appeal.

The Eastern Cape mother who was arrested for allegedly murdering her 4 children with a sledge hammer appears in court.

Reinstated Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell hits the ground running and places the head of the Department for Environmental Resources and Waste Management on special leave.

Cryptocurrency prices plunge, this as Binance pulls out of FTX merger.

Mandy's book of the book: 'Letters to my Mother – The Making of a Troublemaker' by Kumi Naidoo.

Scroll for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off