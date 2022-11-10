Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
Clement Manyathela spoke to South African businessman and former chairperson of Steinhoff - Christoffel Wiese.
South African business mogul, Christo Wiese, believes that the wheels of justice are closing in on former Steinhoff CEO, Markus Jooste.
Wiese - the former chair of Steinhoff earlier this year received more than R7 billion (in cash and a Pepstor stake) from the company as part of a settlement.
Wiese's shares lost more than 95% of their value after the fraud scandal came to light.
Hanging out with 702's Clement Manyathela, the businessman said Jooste was an elaborate schemer.
He was a very clever schemer, he had some of his colleagues from Europe helping him and he constructed this over a very long period of time, very carefully constructed as it now appears.Christo Wiese, Businessman
The business mogul added that he has faith in law enforcement to cloth Jooste in orange attire.
Last month, the Western Cape High Court granted the South African Reserve Bank’s application to attach all assets linked to Jooste valued at over R1.2 billion.
I repeat, it is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it.Christo Wiese, Businessman
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : Picture: EWN
