Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
Bongani Bingwa spoke to John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits University.
The interim results show that American voters have rejected Donald Trump, yet again.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Stremlau said the predicted red wave by the Republican party has failed to materialise.
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.
There was not the red wave and it only happened four times that the incumbent has not been separated from the polls in a mid-term four times since 1906, 1934, 1998, and 2002.John Stremlau, Professor of International relations - Wits University
Demographically it is going to be a majority-minority country by another ten years if the current demographics trends are changing. The Republicans are on the backfoot.John Stremlau, Professor of International relations - Wits University
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55272640_21-february-2016-republican-presidential-candidate-donald-trump-speaks-to-several-thousand-supporter.html
More from Local
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
WATCH: Man loses it after being stopped by police for stalking a woman
A video has gone viral of a man stalking his former female co-worker from a parking lot to her place of residence.Read More
More from Politics
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe
Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position
Lamola attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.Read More