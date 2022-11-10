Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Across the desk: Understanding the work of architects
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Buhle Mathole - Director at Kabu Design Architects
John McKenzie - owner of John McKenzie Architects
Ntokozo Ngubane - Senior Architect
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Sex games as a form of improving intimacy and connection.
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped. 11 November 2022 6:14 AM
Early indicators of university success in first year We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students. 11 November 2022 4:12 AM
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 November 2022 12:53 PM
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but... 10 November 2022 12:49 PM
The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent. 10 November 2022 11:07 AM
View all Politics
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead? Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Sh... 10 November 2022 7:23 PM
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022. 10 November 2022 6:42 PM
Financial Wellness: How to lower the monthly instalment on your home loan Following two consecutive interest rate hikes, homeowners are feeling the pinch as they try and honour their bond commitments. Hel... 10 November 2022 4:00 AM
View all Business
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'. 9 November 2022 6:47 PM
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance. 9 November 2022 5:02 PM
Showmax series 'The Wife' feeling the pressure ahead of its season 3 return The popular show will hit screens for its final season on 10 November 2022 after a production break in May. 9 November 2022 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution' South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climat... 8 November 2022 5:12 PM
US kicks off 2022 midterm elections - what to expect Voting for the United States (US) 2022 midterm elections opened on 8 November. 8 November 2022 3:30 PM
View all World
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul' The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul... 8 November 2022 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert

10 November 2022 12:49 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Prof John Stremlau
US mid-term elections

The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits University.

The interim results show that American voters have rejected Donald Trump, yet again.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Stremlau said the predicted red wave by the Republican party has failed to materialise.

The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.

There was not the red wave and it only happened four times that the incumbent has not been separated from the polls in a mid-term four times since 1906, 1934, 1998, and 2002.

John Stremlau, Professor of International relations - Wits University

Demographically it is going to be a majority-minority country by another ten years if the current demographics trends are changing. The Republicans are on the backfoot.

John Stremlau, Professor of International relations - Wits University

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




10 November 2022 12:49 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Prof John Stremlau
US mid-term elections

More from Local

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association

11 November 2022 6:14 AM

Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123stockbie/123rf

Early indicators of university success in first year

11 November 2022 4:12 AM

We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected

10 November 2022 8:12 PM

It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

10 November 2022 5:30 PM

Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize celebrate the vaccine arrival on 1 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal

10 November 2022 1:58 PM

Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste

10 November 2022 12:04 PM

"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape during the party's Women's Day event on 9 August 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

10 November 2022 9:36 AM

"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Man loses it after being stopped by police for stalking a woman

10 November 2022 9:12 AM

A video has gone viral of a man stalking his former female co-worker from a parking lot to her place of residence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © thodonal/123rf.com

Being older and acquiring skills for the modern workplace

10 November 2022 4:13 AM

People have been living longer than previously, and this begs the question of whether 60 is sufficient as the retirement age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

10 November 2022 5:30 PM

Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Servants Association members during a picket. Picture: PSA/Facebook

The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off

10 November 2022 12:53 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe Instagram

The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe

10 November 2022 11:07 AM

Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape during the party's Women's Day event on 9 August 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

10 November 2022 9:36 AM

"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi

9 November 2022 7:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position

9 November 2022 10:03 AM

Lamola attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

Mayor Campbell mum on plans to mitigate Ekurhuleni waste collection crisis

9 November 2022 9:31 AM

Residents from Norkem Park and surrounding areas have been complaining about waste not being collected for almost two weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

Politics Local

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

Local Politics

Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

JPC: Phalatse has until end of Friday to retract R27m corruption claim

11 November 2022 8:55 AM

Govt divided labour, says PSA on unions who abandonded wage strike

11 November 2022 8:07 AM

Cogta moves to change legislation to stabilise coalition governments

11 November 2022 7:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA