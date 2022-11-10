Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert





Bongani Bingwa spoke to John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits University.

The interim results show that American voters have rejected Donald Trump, yet again.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Stremlau said the predicted red wave by the Republican party has failed to materialise.

The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.

There was not the red wave and it only happened four times that the incumbent has not been separated from the polls in a mid-term four times since 1906, 1934, 1998, and 2002. John Stremlau, Professor of International relations - Wits University

Demographically it is going to be a majority-minority country by another ten years if the current demographics trends are changing. The Republicans are on the backfoot. John Stremlau, Professor of International relations - Wits University

