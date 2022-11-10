Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Two high-level public servants - covered in scandal - joust for the highest position in the African National Congress (ANC).
Incumbent, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala burglary, and former health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize over his involvement in the digital vibes contract during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the above, both candidates have been nominated to stand by various members of the ruling party.
Communications consultant Chris Vick described the ‘tragic conversation’ as a reflection of unethical leadership.
Speaking on the step-aside rule, Vick said individuals embroiled in any scandal should step down out of integrity and not be pushed out.
We should be able to look up to our leaders, he said.
Surely you should step aside when there are questions about your conduct, when you are embroiled in this question. Why does it have to be enforced, where is the integrity, where is the nobility in leadership?Chris Vick, Communications Consultant
Political analyst Makhosini Mgitywa thinks the president has been found wanting in his approach to the Phala Phala farm scandal, while former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s bid for presidency showed how shrewd he is as a politician.
The debate is a reflection of a caucus far removed from the values and needs of the rest of the country, he added.
The branches of the ANC and the delegates that are going to be at Nasrec don’t view the world the same way you and I see it.Makhosini Mgitywa, Political analyst
Similarly, Business Day political editor, Hajra Omarjee, said the evaluation of the leaders’ crisis communications is symptomatic of a lawless and dysfunctional society.
We have had successive elections which have shown us South Africans are not stupid, they have lost complete confidence in not just the ANC but also the Democratic alliance… the EFF has not grown for example as well. They have lost confidence in political parties and political leaders…Hajra Omarjee Political Editor - Business Day
[The scandals] are both problems for Mkhize and Phala Phala but it’s symptomatic of a much bigger issue of our political leaders being far removed from reality where there is a complete breakdown of law and order.Hajra Omarjee Political Editor - Business Day
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
More from Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More