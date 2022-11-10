Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal





Two high-level public servants - covered in scandal - joust for the highest position in the African National Congress (ANC).

Incumbent, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala burglary, and former health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize over his involvement in the digital vibes contract during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the above, both candidates have been nominated to stand by various members of the ruling party.

Communications consultant Chris Vick described the ‘tragic conversation’ as a reflection of unethical leadership.

Speaking on the step-aside rule, Vick said individuals embroiled in any scandal should step down out of integrity and not be pushed out.

We should be able to look up to our leaders, he said.

Surely you should step aside when there are questions about your conduct, when you are embroiled in this question. Why does it have to be enforced, where is the integrity, where is the nobility in leadership? Chris Vick, Communications Consultant

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize celebrate the vaccine arrival on 1 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

Political analyst Makhosini Mgitywa thinks the president has been found wanting in his approach to the Phala Phala farm scandal, while former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s bid for presidency showed how shrewd he is as a politician.

The debate is a reflection of a caucus far removed from the values and needs of the rest of the country, he added.

The branches of the ANC and the delegates that are going to be at Nasrec don’t view the world the same way you and I see it. Makhosini Mgitywa, Political analyst

Similarly, Business Day political editor, Hajra Omarjee, said the evaluation of the leaders’ crisis communications is symptomatic of a lawless and dysfunctional society.

We have had successive elections which have shown us South Africans are not stupid, they have lost complete confidence in not just the ANC but also the Democratic alliance… the EFF has not grown for example as well. They have lost confidence in political parties and political leaders… Hajra Omarjee Political Editor - Business Day

[The scandals] are both problems for Mkhize and Phala Phala but it’s symptomatic of a much bigger issue of our political leaders being far removed from reality where there is a complete breakdown of law and order. Hajra Omarjee Political Editor - Business Day

