Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?
- Would-be retirees are struggling with the question of whether now is a good or "safe" time to be retiring.
- Financial planner Palesa Dube (Wealth Creed) has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if your retirement is imminent.
"My pension has not grown much in the last year, but I am due to retire early next year. Is this a good time to be retiring?"
That's a question being asked by many retirees-to-be as financial markets around the world continue to be rocked by volatility.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Palesa Dube, Director and Wealth Manager at Wealth Creed.
Concern over volatile markets is valid and would-be retirees do have to plan carefully, she says.
One can understand - you've been working for so long, you're looking forward to finally retiring and the markets just don't play ball.Palesa Dube, Director and Wealth Manager - Wealth Creed
At issue here is a phenomenon known as the "sequence of returns risk" Dube explains.
"Sequence" refers to how the order and timing of poor investment returns can have a big impact on how long your retirement savings last.
When markets eventually recover [after a period of volatility], the base that you are working off is much lower than what you started off with when you went into retirement... That recovery may not necessarily help you to get back to where you started.Palesa Dube, Director and Wealth Manager - Wealth Creed
If we can't recover that capital then it means that the income you withdraw from that pot of money over time, also becomes diminished.Palesa Dube, Director and Wealth Manager - Wealth Creed
If you have the option to work a bit longer, then do the financial planner advises.
Retirement is also no longer a question of drawing a final line in the sand, she adds.
"What we are seeing individuals do these days is that they GRADUALLY ease their way into retirement."
Listen to Dube's tips on how to manage the current market uncertainty as you approach retirement - the audio is at the top of the article.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?
