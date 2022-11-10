MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up
The MultiChoice Group has taken a bit of a knock in the six months to end-September.
While revenue is up 7% to nearly R29 billion, it posted a headline loss of R248 million.
The DStv operator attributes this to net foreign exchange translation losses of about R3 billion due to the weaker rand.
Earnings and cash flows were also adversely impacted by an outsized investment in decoders ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it said.
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
The Group reported subscriber growth in South Africa for its Premium package, but says the middle segment remains under pressure.
...consumers in this segment are most impacted by elevated unemployment rates and consumer indebtedness, as well as rising inflation and interest rates. Frequent load-shedding negatively impacted active subscriber numbers toward the end of September.MultiChoice Group
Bruce Whitfield asks Multichoice Group CFO Mark Jacobs about the drop in subscribers in a world where people are spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming.
Jacobs notes that they have long acknowledged that they're fairly highly penetrated in the South African market.
"And we've seen quite a bit of churn in the high premium base."
He emphasizes the distinction between MultiChoice's "pure" Premium and Compact Plus packages, saying Premium actually grew by 0.3% for the six-month period.
That's the first time in a couple of years that we've seen the pure premium pack not decline, so I think the work that we've been doing around providing good value-add, including bundling it with some of our internet products, really seems to be taking off.Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
The weakness we've seen actually sits in that Compact Plus package... It was designed to try and upgrade people from Compact as an intervening step before they got up into Premium, so it has the economic characteristics that look a lot like the Compact middle market and there we are definitely seeing a lot of economic pressure.Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
He acknowledges that the Group's real opportunities lie norh of our borders.
"The Rest of Africa (RoA) bus is doing incredibly well at the moment; volumes were up 6% in subscriber numbers, so there we're seeing some very good traction."
