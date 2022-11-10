Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
- The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike in the public service on Thursday, joined by by health professionals union, Hospersa.
- There is going to be no social compact until labour comes to the table on the question of the public sector wage bill, is the view of A Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.
The strike called by the Public Servants Association (PSA) is having little impact, says the Department of Public Service and Administration. Around 230 000 civil servants are members of the union.
Members of the PSA and health professionals union, Hospersa, marched on Treasury on Thursday and submitted a memorandum of demands to officials.
The public workers have given President Cyril Ramaphosa a seven-day ultimatum to respond to their 10% wage increase demand.
Civil servants give Ramaphosa 7 days to respond to their demands
Bruce Whitifield asks Isaah Mhlanga (chief economist at Alexander Forbes) what the chances are of government raising its 3% offer.
It's one of the things we are not comfortable with in the Budget, to say it's too optimistic for Treasury to budget for a 3% [increase] in an economy that has a 6.7% inflation average this year.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
But also even over the medium term the budgeted increase in public sector wage bill is 3% on average, and inflation is averaging 4.8%... it's very difficult to see unions that are going to agree to such a wage increase...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
It's implausible to believe unions will tell their workers they'll accept an offer which means employees will earn less in real terms over the next three years Mhlanga elaborates.
From a union perspective, what they are doing does makes sense he says.
"It's really to try to say we need to shift resources to public investment, infrastructure investment - that makes a lot of sense."
However, until labour comes to the table on the question of the public sector wage bill, there will be no social compact says Mhlanga.
"And so far it seems this is not going to happen."
Scroll to the top to listen to Mhlanga's analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
Lamola attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.Read More