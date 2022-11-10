Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money?





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, about whether or not Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge naming and shaming customers with outstanding bill payments is cause for a defamation case.

In a statement posted online, they said that people owning the lounge had "12 hours to pay [their] outstanding and overdue payment balances" and that should they not, they would "have no choice but to make [their] identities public on social media with [their] outstanding amounts".

Sure enough, on 7 November, Saint proceeded to out customers who either failed to meet the deadline or come to an agreement with them to settle their bills at a later stage.

This led to a Twitter meltdown with some supporting their (lowkey iconic) shaming tactic, with others wondering if this behaviour was defamatory.

Though one could very well argue defamation, Saint could come out on top if they can prove that the customer did not settle their bills and that the statement was of public interest.

If Saint's owners can prove that they are, in fact, owed money by those particular customers in terms of slips, etcetera, they're off the defamation hook, and when it's a case of illegal or unethical conduct, that is definitely in the public interest. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Knowler cautions that this tactic might scare customers away who might feel uncomfortable partying it up at an establishment that has no shame in shaming others.

However, this need not be an issue for customers who are able to afford the lifestyle they portray online.

