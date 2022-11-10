Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, about whether or not Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge naming and shaming customers with outstanding bill payments is cause for a defamation case.
In a statement posted online, they said that people owning the lounge had "12 hours to pay [their] outstanding and overdue payment balances" and that should they not, they would "have no choice but to make [their] identities public on social media with [their] outstanding amounts".
Sure enough, on 7 November, Saint proceeded to out customers who either failed to meet the deadline or come to an agreement with them to settle their bills at a later stage.
This led to a Twitter meltdown with some supporting their (lowkey iconic) shaming tactic, with others wondering if this behaviour was defamatory.
Though one could very well argue defamation, Saint could come out on top if they can prove that the customer did not settle their bills and that the statement was of public interest.
If Saint's owners can prove that they are, in fact, owed money by those particular customers in terms of slips, etcetera, they're off the defamation hook, and when it's a case of illegal or unethical conduct, that is definitely in the public interest.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Knowler cautions that this tactic might scare customers away who might feel uncomfortable partying it up at an establishment that has no shame in shaming others.
However, this need not be an issue for customers who are able to afford the lifestyle they portray online.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?
Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money ShowRead More
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.Read More
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.Read More
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX
FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance.Read More
Showmax series 'The Wife' feeling the pressure ahead of its season 3 return
The popular show will hit screens for its final season on 10 November 2022 after a production break in May.Read More
'I always ask myself, why did I have to survive?': Living with survivor's guilt
Continuing with your life after tragedy or tough times can be difficult, especially when you feel guilty for surviving.Read More
Why investing in small businesses is crucial to SA's economic growth
CapeTalk and 702 have teamed up with Lulalend for the 2022 Small Business Awards.Read More
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More
Metro FM presenter Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep, family confirms
Her family confirmed her "untimely passing" with "great sadness" on TuesdayRead More