ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle





John Perlman spoke to Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle about Ipsos' findings that a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The study was of people who are currently 18 and above, and registered to vote, because they are likely to turn out if there is an election tomorrow says, Mnguni.

Mnguni adds that the ANC will drop yet again, but will still lead. However, the EFF can be expected to experience an increase.

The ANC is at 41%, The DA at 18% and the EFF experienced an increase to 15%, Action SA at 6%, IFP at 5%, and VF+ at just close to 1%. Lukhono Mguni, Head of Policy and Research, Rivonia Circle

Mnguni says that the status quo influences the voter's choices, and the current status quo is material to the decrease in the ANC’s numbers. He adds that 74% of the research participants said they think the country is going in the wrong direction.

74% said the country is going in the wrong direction and the 5 top causes of why they think the country is going in the wrong direction are: unemployment, corruption, crime, energy crisis, load shedding, and the issue of the cost of living. Lukhono Mguni, Head of Policy and Research, Rivonia Circle

Mnguni says that the ANC needs to check the temperature and resolve these issues to ensure that they gain voter trust because this is indicative of how voters feel right now.

The government has between now and 2024 to resolve these top priorities, otherwise, if the situation deteriorates, the ANC is in trouble. Lukhono Mguni, Head of Policy and Research, Rivonia Circle

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.