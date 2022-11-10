ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
John Perlman spoke to Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle about Ipsos' findings that a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.
The study was of people who are currently 18 and above, and registered to vote, because they are likely to turn out if there is an election tomorrow says, Mnguni.
Mnguni adds that the ANC will drop yet again, but will still lead. However, the EFF can be expected to experience an increase.
The ANC is at 41%, The DA at 18% and the EFF experienced an increase to 15%, Action SA at 6%, IFP at 5%, and VF+ at just close to 1%.Lukhono Mguni, Head of Policy and Research, Rivonia Circle
Mnguni says that the status quo influences the voter's choices, and the current status quo is material to the decrease in the ANC’s numbers. He adds that 74% of the research participants said they think the country is going in the wrong direction.
74% said the country is going in the wrong direction and the 5 top causes of why they think the country is going in the wrong direction are: unemployment, corruption, crime, energy crisis, load shedding, and the issue of the cost of living.Lukhono Mguni, Head of Policy and Research, Rivonia Circle
Mnguni says that the ANC needs to check the temperature and resolve these issues to ensure that they gain voter trust because this is indicative of how voters feel right now.
The government has between now and 2024 to resolve these top priorities, otherwise, if the situation deteriorates, the ANC is in trouble.Lukhono Mguni, Head of Policy and Research, Rivonia Circle
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe
Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position
Lamola attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.Read More
More from Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More