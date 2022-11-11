Early indicators of university success in first year





John Perlman speaks to Dr Gillian Mooney, the dean of academic support and development at the Independent Institute of Education about the early indicators of first-year university success.

Mooney says that several factors contribute to the success of students throughout their university life but that there is a single thing that contributes to the success of students, which is mainly first-year assessment submissions.

First-year students are not likely to pass their modules at the end of their first semester in the first year unless they have handed in their first assessment and the factors that contribute to this are multiple and is a collection of things. Dr. Gillian Mooney - Dean: Academic Support and Development, The Independent Institute of Education (IIE)

Seven out of 10 first-year students believe that their success was based mainly on the lecturers' contributions and only three out of 10 first-years believed that it was up to them – this considered various factors such as tutorials, library access et al.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.