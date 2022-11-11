Joburg City guide: Sport and fitness inspired events to keep you moving





JOHANNESBURG - Fitness fanatics can continue the fun this weekend.

Here are a few pick-me-up events, some with cover for the expected rain, to liven up a gloomy weekend.

CARLING BLACK LABEL CUP

Local Soccer fans are set for an epic weekend as Carling Black Label celebrates their decade-long legacy of the Carling Cup.

Chosen by Carling Black Label customers four teams will battle it in a one-day spectacle at the FNB Stadium.

The teams who received the most votes and will compete on 12 November 2022 are Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and AmaZulu.

For ticket information click here.

NIA BROWN BELT TRAINING

Explore energy and deepen the awareness of your physical body with Nia brown belt training.

Nia is a form of fitness that blends martial arts, dance and high-powered, synergistic workouts to help you explore your being physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

For more information click here.

CYCLE FOR A CAUSE WITH VIRGIN ACTIVE AND THE BLACK COFFEE FOUNDATION

Virgin Active and the Black Coffee Foundation will host their ‘spinathon’ to raise funds for a worthy cause - the Mthatha Food Bank.

Make your way to Fourways Mall and sign up for a 50-minute Cycle or Boxing session led by Virgin Active Cycle Instructors.

A special appearance by DJ Black Coffee is on the cards as an added bonus.

Click here for more information.

SUNDAY BIKE RIDE WITH STREET FRIENDS

Ride through the inner-city with a weekly Sunday Bike Ride curated by street friends.

The urban cycling community of Braamfontein gathers at 99 Juta to ride bikes in the city and surrounds.

Sign up here.

SECRET SUNRISE JOHANNESBURG THE GREAT GATSBY

Secret Sunrise Johannesburg presents a Great Gatsby-inspired dance experience at Yoga Experience at Wanderers Stadium.

Expect skilled and qualified facilitators to guide you through a journey of mindfulness, improvisation, movement, and dance along with headsets on your arrival.

For more information click here.

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City guide: Sport and fitness inspired events to keep you moving