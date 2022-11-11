COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action





Africa Melane interviewed Nthabiseng Mabetlela, The South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) Youth Policy Committee Member.

Africa remains the most environmentally vulnerable continent to climate change, despite being the lowest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.

Non-governmental organisation - the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) presented their Youth Climate Action Plan (YCAP) at COP27.

Nthabiseng Mabetlela SAAIA’s Youth Policy Committee Member said the movement needs to remove economic barriers if it is to gain more traction with the youth.

We have to realise we live in one of the most unequal countries in the world obviously not a lot of people are going to have the means to participate in this. Nthabiseng Mabetlela, Youth Policy Committee Member - The South African Institute of International Affairs

Young people are taking action on the ground whether that is through arts or activism or through the use of social media young people are able to dissect what the policies and action plans are at a high level and bring that to the ground. Nthabiseng Mabetlela, Youth Policy Committee Member - The South African Institute of International Affairs

If we want real youth action on the ground, we want everyone’s voices in the youth climate movement that means that from a top-down approach we need to remove those barriers. Nthabiseng Mabetlela, Youth Policy Committee Member - The South African Institute of International Affairs

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.