Practical ways to cope with grief and handle loss





The different levels of lockdown throughout the past two years have caused many people to lose their loved ones and their jobs, resulting in intense feelings of sadness and grief. But this period of grieving and depression still continues in 2022, despite lockdown coming to an end.

In an episode of The Reset, Cindy Poluta invited clinical psychologist Chris Kemp to unpack the various stages of grief and give practical tips on how to cope with loss post-lockdown.

Kemp mentions how grief extends beyond the loss of a loved one, but also the loss of a job, income, and friendships due to lack of contact. One can also grieve one's former self and the things that were enjoyed previously, he says

I think that we can grieve the loss of anything. You’re grieving something that you’ve lost whether that be friendships, a person, a job, or something that you used to really enjoy. Chris Kemp, Clinical Psychologist, CC Psychology

