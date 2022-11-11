WATCH: Woman's hate for Crocs turns into love





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is that one thing you used to hate but ended up loving?

This woman's friends wore Crocs and she used to hate the shoes until she owned a pair.

In the video, the woman sounds disappointed in herself for initially disliking the popular shoe.

She further says Crocs are comfortable and one can wear them anywhere.

