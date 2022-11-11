Expert wary of wage increase consensus between PSA and government





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Louw Nel - senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa.

Louw Nel, a senior political analyst, is of the view that the government is not budging on reviewing the public sector wage deal.

The Public Service Association (PSA) embarked on a one-day strike action on Thursday demanding a 10 percent wage hike, while the government is offering 3 percent.

Some disgruntled members of the association blocked the busy M1 highway in Johannesburg.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Nel said that it is not promising that government will meet the wage hike demand.

It’s a very sticky situation the government finds itself in when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his medium-term budget policy that government was effectively pencil in the 3% wage offer that unions rejected. Louw Nel , Senior political analyst - Oxford Economics Africa.

It was clear that government was not willing to budge, and it infuriated the unions, there is a huge gap between what unions are demanding with what government is offering and there is no clear way on how they are going to solve the impasse. Louw Nel , Senior political analyst - Oxford Economics Africa.

The association has given President Cyril Ramaphosa seven days to respond to their demands.

