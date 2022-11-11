Expert wary of wage increase consensus between PSA and government
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Louw Nel - senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa.
Louw Nel, a senior political analyst, is of the view that the government is not budging on reviewing the public sector wage deal.
The Public Service Association (PSA) embarked on a one-day strike action on Thursday demanding a 10 percent wage hike, while the government is offering 3 percent.
Some disgruntled members of the association blocked the busy M1 highway in Johannesburg.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Nel said that it is not promising that government will meet the wage hike demand.
It’s a very sticky situation the government finds itself in when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his medium-term budget policy that government was effectively pencil in the 3% wage offer that unions rejected.Louw Nel , Senior political analyst - Oxford Economics Africa.
It was clear that government was not willing to budge, and it infuriated the unions, there is a huge gap between what unions are demanding with what government is offering and there is no clear way on how they are going to solve the impasse.Louw Nel , Senior political analyst - Oxford Economics Africa.
The association has given President Cyril Ramaphosa seven days to respond to their demands.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : PSA/Facebook
More from Local
Across the desk: Understanding safety and regulations in architecture
"We have safety officers on each site and that is a by-law and it must happen," stressed Kabu Design Architects' Buhle Mathole.Read More
Nzimande not avoiding or delaying NSF's R5bn missing matter, says department
The entity has been marred with allegations of fraud and corruption after a report surfaced of a missing R5 billion in September.Read More
WATCH: Woman's hate for Crocs turns into love
A video has gone viral of a lady who used to hate seeing people wearing Crocs until her friends recommended a pair.Read More
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More