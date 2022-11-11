Nzimande not avoiding or delaying NSF's R5bn missing matter, says department





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Ishmael Mnisi - Spokesperson for the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The Department of Higher Education and Training says that it is moving swiftly in getting implicated officials to account for the missing billions at the National Skills Fund (NSF).

This is regarding R5 billion that the National Skills Fund has not been able to account for.

Minister Blade Nzimande reportedly asked the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Mkhuleko Hlengwa, to treat the report as confidential as his department is yet to engage with implicated officials.

Mnisi has defended Nzimande saying that the minister wanted to treat the report as confidential to allow internal processes to be followed.

The Minister has no reason to have wanted the report to be confidential, all what he was asking Scopa was for them to consider due process before it could be released to the public because it contained names of some individuals which at the time they were not informed. Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education and Training

It was the intention to expose the rot at the NSF and to make the individuals to account, today as we speak, there are cases opened, individuals have been suspended, we are certain that we have followed all due processes and we are not going to face legal challenges. Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education and Training

In September, Mkhuleko Hlengwa told 702's Bongani Bingwa that law enforcement must trace the missing money from the entity.

We still believe that there is still more to be investigated and law enforcement agencies must trace the money, and individuals who are responsible have to be held accountable. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Public Accounts

