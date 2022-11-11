Nzimande not avoiding or delaying NSF's R5bn missing matter, says department
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Ishmael Mnisi - Spokesperson for the Department of Higher Education and Training.
The Department of Higher Education and Training says that it is moving swiftly in getting implicated officials to account for the missing billions at the National Skills Fund (NSF).
This is regarding R5 billion that the National Skills Fund has not been able to account for.
Minister Blade Nzimande reportedly asked the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Mkhuleko Hlengwa, to treat the report as confidential as his department is yet to engage with implicated officials.
Mnisi has defended Nzimande saying that the minister wanted to treat the report as confidential to allow internal processes to be followed.
The Minister has no reason to have wanted the report to be confidential, all what he was asking Scopa was for them to consider due process before it could be released to the public because it contained names of some individuals which at the time they were not informed.Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education and Training
It was the intention to expose the rot at the NSF and to make the individuals to account, today as we speak, there are cases opened, individuals have been suspended, we are certain that we have followed all due processes and we are not going to face legal challenges.Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education and Training
In September, Mkhuleko Hlengwa told 702's Bongani Bingwa that law enforcement must trace the missing money from the entity.
We still believe that there is still more to be investigated and law enforcement agencies must trace the money, and individuals who are responsible have to be held accountable.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Public Accounts
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Across the desk: Understanding safety and regulations in architecture
"We have safety officers on each site and that is a by-law and it must happen," stressed Kabu Design Architects' Buhle Mathole.Read More
Expert wary of wage increase consensus between PSA and government
"One could argue that their demands are reasonable, but government doesn’t have money."Read More
WATCH: Woman's hate for Crocs turns into love
A video has gone viral of a lady who used to hate seeing people wearing Crocs until her friends recommended a pair.Read More
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More