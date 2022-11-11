The best way to adjust to work life after lockdown, according to a psychologist





After two years of lockdown and learning to work remotely and do most things without having to leave the house, we're now attempting to go back to the "old normal" ways of working. But returning to an office environment and having to commute to work again has been challenging for many people.

To discuss why this feels difficult and how to adjust to work life again in a healthy manner, Cindy Poluta invited psychologist Sikander Kalla onto an episode of her new series, The Reset.

Kalla mentions the mixed emotions that may be felt upon returning to the regular working routine that we knew pre-Covid and how the anxiety around job insecurity plays a role in increasing stress levels. He also highlights how many employees are now feeling burned out from the constant demand to perform at a high level at work.

Particularly at this time of the year where we see people that have been doing the very most throughout the year and now they’re running on fumes – trying to get through the final stretch of the year.

