The best way to adjust to work life after lockdown, according to a psychologist

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Across the desk: Understanding safety and regulations in architecture "We have safety officers on each site and that is a by-law and it must happen," stressed Kabu Design Architects' Buhle Mathole. 11 November 2022 12:00 PM
Nzimande not avoiding or delaying NSF's R5bn missing matter, says department The entity has been marred with allegations of fraud and corruption after a report surfaced of a missing R5 billion in September. 11 November 2022 9:46 AM
Expert wary of wage increase consensus between PSA and government "One could argue that their demands are reasonable, but government doesn’t have money." 11 November 2022 9:32 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of Sou... 10 November 2022 5:30 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Politics
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead? Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Sh... 10 November 2022 7:23 PM
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022. 10 November 2022 6:42 PM
View all Business
'There's dignity in labour': Mam'Lillian Dube on her career & weekend specials Veteran actress and businesswoman, Lillian Dube, shares her ups and downs with her career and romantic relationships. 11 November 2022 4:10 PM
What it takes to be the head chef at a fine dining restaurant A chef who specialises in fine dining has one of the most demanding jobs in the hospitality industry. 11 November 2022 1:09 PM
Sex games can be a great way for a shy partner to communicate their sexual needs Erotic games can create an 'adult playground' for those who are shy to playfully communicate their fantasies. 11 November 2022 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance. 9 November 2022 5:02 PM
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
View all World
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'. 9 November 2022 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness
fiber_manual_record
Podcasts

The best way to adjust to work life after lockdown, according to a psychologist

* 11 November 2022 8:30 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Psychology
Mental health
Cindy Poluta
coping with work stress
mental health awareness
work stress
The Reset

A psychologist guides us through the mixed work-related feelings we may be feeling and explains how to reset for future success.

After two years of lockdown and learning to work remotely and do most things without having to leave the house, we're now attempting to go back to the "old normal" ways of working. But returning to an office environment and having to commute to work again has been challenging for many people.

To discuss why this feels difficult and how to adjust to work life again in a healthy manner, Cindy Poluta invited psychologist Sikander Kalla onto an episode of her new series, The Reset.

The Reset is everything you need to thrive in 2023. Cindy Poluta’s latest series gives expert tips for navigating the world beyond lockdown… refining your relationships, putting yourself first again, learning to let go – but also how to stay safe.

Listen to the full episode below

Kalla mentions the mixed emotions that may be felt upon returning to the regular working routine that we knew pre-Covid and how the anxiety around job insecurity plays a role in increasing stress levels. He also highlights how many employees are now feeling burned out from the constant demand to perform at a high level at work.

Particularly at this time of the year where we see people that have been doing the very most throughout the year and now they’re running on fumes – trying to get through the final stretch of the year.

Listen to The Reset with Cindy Poluta on Spotify or your favourite podcast app, then chat to Cindy using #TheReset on Facebook and Twitter.

Locked and Down: The Reset is brought to you by Solal. Mind, body, Solal. Visit the Solal website here.




* 11 November 2022 8:30 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Psychology
Mental health
Cindy Poluta
coping with work stress
mental health awareness
work stress
The Reset

More from Brand NEW podcast! Locked and Down: The Reset

Practical ways to cope with grief and handle loss

10 November 2022 8:06 AM

A clinical psychologist explains the different stages of grief and how we can cope after experiencing Covid-related loss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A life coach's advice on identifying and dealing with burnout

8 November 2022 7:23 AM

A master life coach unpacks the meaning of burnout and the best ways to deal with it on The Reset podcast with Cindy Poluta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New series of 702 podcast with SOLAL advocates mental health awareness and care

2 November 2022 5:00 AM

702, in partnership with SOLAL, bring you season 2 of Locked and Down with Cindy Poluta, themed The Reset.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over 3000 South Africans reach out to SADAG daily, says Operations Director

26 October 2022 1:27 PM

Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg City guide: Sport and fitness inspired events to keep you moving

Lifestyle

Sex games can be a great way for a shy partner to communicate their sexual needs

Lifestyle

'There's dignity in labour': Mam'Lillian Dube on her career & weekend specials

Lifestyle

Local

EWN Highlights

ActionSA's no confidence motion against Makhubele ‘will die flat’: Dada Morero

12 November 2022 10:27 AM

Heavy rains expected in parts of Gauteng this weekend

12 November 2022 10:14 AM

ANC’s failure to address apartheid land ownership laws worsens inequality: DA

12 November 2022 9:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA