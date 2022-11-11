Sex games can be a great way for a shy partner to communicate their sexual needs
Opening up about your sexual desires can be awkward and even scary for more conservative people.
A healthy sex life can lower blood pressure, boost your immune system, improve heart health, improve self-esteem and aid better sleep.
Sex and pleasure educator, Lisa Welsh said sex toys give couples the fun opportunity to try new things in the bedroom.
Erotic games can create an 'adult playground' for those who are shy to playfully communicate their fantasies.
Adult truth or dare is exactly as simple as it sounds…but here you are making the dares extra spicy like for example kiss me or lick me thereLisa Welsh, Sex and pleasure educator
Games can be used in the bedroom to help you to learn skills that will make you a better lover and better partner… communication skills, learning what you like…Lisa Welsh, Sex and pleasure educator
