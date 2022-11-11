Streaming issues? Report here
Sex games can be a great way for a shy partner to communicate their sexual needs

11 November 2022 12:45 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Sex and intimacy
sex games

Erotic games can create an 'adult playground' for those who are shy to playfully communicate their fantasies.
pexels-anna-shvets-5187564jpg

Opening up about your sexual desires can be awkward and even scary for more conservative people.

A healthy sex life can lower blood pressure, boost your immune system, improve heart health, improve self-esteem and aid better sleep.

Sex and pleasure educator, Lisa Welsh said sex toys give couples the fun opportunity to try new things in the bedroom.

Erotic games can create an 'adult playground' for those who are shy to playfully communicate their fantasies.

Adult truth or dare is exactly as simple as it sounds…but here you are making the dares extra spicy like for example kiss me or lick me there

Lisa Welsh, Sex and pleasure educator

Games can be used in the bedroom to help you to learn skills that will make you a better lover and better partner… communication skills, learning what you like…

Lisa Welsh, Sex and pleasure educator

Listen to the full audio above for more.




