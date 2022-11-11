Khuli Chana, Morafe, Tuks part of Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium lineup





JOHANNESBURG - There are just 21 days left until what promises to be the biggest concert of the year - Cassper Nyovest's Fill-Up Mmabatho Stadium.

The event is set to be held at the rapper's hometown - Mafikeng on the 3rd of December.

The award-winninghitmaker is truly taking it back to Maftown with acts such as Khuli Chana, Morafe, and Tuks on the line-up.

Other big names include Makhadzi, Nasty C, Kwesta and Kamo Mphela, announced the muso and businessman on Friday.

BOOM!! Here’s my official line up and Guests for #FillUpMmabathoStadium . We are 21 days away from the biggest Concert of the year!!! I’M BACK!!! I’M HOME!!! Get your tickets now at web tickets to avoid disappointment!!! Tlabe go tletse #BanaBaStout pic.twitter.com/ly832fbdYI — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 11, 2022

"Whoever came up with this lineup understood the assignment. Putting all the Motswako rappers on the lineup and mixing with the Sotho rappers," commented one tweep.

Whoever came up with this line up understood the assignment putting all the motswako rappers on the line up and mixing with the Sotho rappers. Ke Maftown hase Jozi danko. — Thuso Motsomane (@2soMotsomane) November 11, 2022

Talking about paying homage. You know your story Poi. Molemi, Tuks, Kulichana, Morafe, Mahikeng better be proud. You're a true Son of the Soil. Modimo ke oo — Motho Fela Wa Modimo (@BashanyanaMusic) November 11, 2022

Wow. This is beautiful. 👏🏽👏🏽♥️ — WithLoveFromTheTwins (@Twinmade_Food) November 11, 2022

You are not my favorite my dawg but I salute you for the way the Hiphop line up is structured. You recognizing those niggas means a lot to the South African Hiphop community.. Big ups pic.twitter.com/MU9i7TpOO8 — Senesha Pula (@Skii_macs) November 11, 2022

There was also a request by some fans for Nyovest to add rapper Emtee to the lineup. The request comes after he was not included in the lineup of performing acts for CottonFest in Cape Town.

THERE IS NO ANY CHANCE THAT YOU CAN SQUEEZE EMTEE GROOTMAN??.....OR AS SUPRISE GUEST? — NDUDUZO MABASO (@Kgothatsa_RSA) November 11, 2022

Amazing that a lot of people that love "live" music in general had hoped or are vouching for Emtee the Hustla @emteerecords to be on this Line Up for #FillUpMmabathoStadium



Cassper and Emtee on one Stage would be Massive .

More like Jay Z & Kanye on N***as in Paris 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cMPr7CbYVS — ICE TALI MAMBA (@ICE_TALI) November 11, 2022

Can u plz book emtee mufasa 🙏🏾 — Bruce (@BruceSphosethu) November 11, 2022

Emtee is off duty again 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZKqDSfFj7J — Mr M T S H A L I 🌠 (@mtshali_f) November 11, 2022

Put on @emteerecords on the line up cass please 🥺🙏 — dripkantaneumswenkofontein (@dripkantane) November 11, 2022

