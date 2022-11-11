Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Latest Local
Across the desk: Understanding safety and regulations in architecture "We have safety officers on each site and that is a by-law and it must happen," stressed Kabu Design Architects' Buhle Mathole. 11 November 2022 12:00 PM
Nzimande not avoiding or delaying NSF's R5bn missing matter, says department The entity has been marred with allegations of fraud and corruption after a report surfaced of a missing R5 billion in September. 11 November 2022 9:46 AM
Expert wary of wage increase consensus between PSA and government "One could argue that their demands are reasonable, but government doesn't have money." 11 November 2022 9:32 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of Sou... 10 November 2022 5:30 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Politics
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead? Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Sh... 10 November 2022 7:23 PM
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022. 10 November 2022 6:42 PM
View all Business
'There's dignity in labour': Mam'Lillian Dube on her career & weekend specials Veteran actress and businesswoman, Lillian Dube, shares her ups and downs with her career and romantic relationships. 11 November 2022 4:10 PM
What it takes to be the head chef at a fine dining restaurant A chef who specialises in fine dining has one of the most demanding jobs in the hospitality industry. 11 November 2022 1:09 PM
Sex games can be a great way for a shy partner to communicate their sexual needs Erotic games can create an 'adult playground' for those who are shy to playfully communicate their fantasies. 11 November 2022 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world's richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance. 9 November 2022 5:02 PM
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
View all World
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'. 9 November 2022 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19

11 November 2022 12:25 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
ANC
ANC NEC

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Leading the way today on The Midday Report is the first in-person ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) since the end of lockdown protocols.

The NEC, which is the ANC's highest decision-making body, has been held virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so we might expect it to be a happy occasion. However, with the Phala Phala top of mind, COVID-era tender corruption scandals, and the perception of the ANC as a party in decline, the conference is likely a less joyous experience than the NEC would have hoped.

Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener today, spoke to EWN's Nokukhanya Mntambo about what to expect.

[ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe] said that the ANC at the moment just needs to be concerned with serious policy issues and it can't be over consumed by just the Phala Phala saga. The ANC at the moment finds itself with a number of crises, especially when it comes to leadership.

Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • SAMWU workers vow to continue with protest action - they are demanding better salaries.
  • Will civil servants return to work after yesterdays wage strike?
  • Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy lays out SA's plan for Cop27
  • ANC set to discipline Mzwandile Masina on Ekurhuleni motion of no confidence.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19




