The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19
Leading the way today on The Midday Report is the first in-person ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) since the end of lockdown protocols.
The NEC, which is the ANC's highest decision-making body, has been held virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so we might expect it to be a happy occasion. However, with the Phala Phala top of mind, COVID-era tender corruption scandals, and the perception of the ANC as a party in decline, the conference is likely a less joyous experience than the NEC would have hoped.
Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener today, spoke to EWN's Nokukhanya Mntambo about what to expect.
[ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe] said that the ANC at the moment just needs to be concerned with serious policy issues and it can't be over consumed by just the Phala Phala saga. The ANC at the moment finds itself with a number of crises, especially when it comes to leadership.Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- SAMWU workers vow to continue with protest action - they are demanding better salaries.
- Will civil servants return to work after yesterdays wage strike?
- Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy lays out SA's plan for Cop27
- ANC set to discipline Mzwandile Masina on Ekurhuleni motion of no confidence.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19
