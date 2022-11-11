Across the desk: Understanding safety and regulations in architecture
Clement Manyathela spoke to Buhle Mathole, director at Kabu Design Architects, and John McKenzie who is the owner of John McKenzie Architecture.
Architect experts, Buhle Mathole and John McKenzie have emphasised the culture of safety before the construction of a building or bridge.
They were sharing insights into the concept of architecture during 702's Across The Desk feature.
Mathole said there are other important features to consider before constructing anything.
When you look at safety, you have to cater for paraplegic settings, even visual impairment where different people see things differently, and now with issues of load shedding, colour coding things, and knowing what to do.Buhle Mathole, Director - Kabu Design Architects
We have safety officers on each site and that is a by-law and it must happen.Buhle Mathole, Director - Kabu Design Architects
Joining the conversation, McKenzie said that there is an architect booklet that guides emerging and current designers.
The building regulation is a vast document covering everything from how the structure must be built, the foundations, the walls, plumbing, all these aspects are covered in strict guidelines.John McKenzie, Owner - John McKenzie Architecture
Within those building regulations, they refer to vast number of other documents, we have access to all the documents that Architect Council has made available to us.John McKenzie, Owner - John McKenzie Architecture
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : www.pexels.com
