What it takes to be the head chef at a fine dining restaurant





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the head chef of De Kloof Restaurant, Chef Ice, about what's expected from a chef at a fine dining restaurant.

The career path requires a certain level of technical skill and finesse that takes time to perfect.

Chef Ice, who started his career as an intern at Protea Park Hotel in Limpopo in 2011 and worked his way to becoming De Kloof Restaurant's head chef, says that it takes dedication and discipline to master the skill.

He goes on to say that working as a fine dining chef also requires precision and acute attention to detail.

And owing to, amongst other things, its price tag, preparing luxury meals cannot afford to be inconsistent.

For those wondering if waiters and chefs are friends or foes, Chef Ice says that waiters may back chefs in front of customers, but not back in the kitchen.

We're actually worst enemies because sometimes they take the fall for us [in front of the customers], but when they come back into the kitchen, they don't take it as taking the fall for us, they're saying they're doing the best for the restaurant. Sometimes they forget what the customers ordered, and we prepare what they brought into the customer only to find that [the order is wrong]... but at the end of the day we're friends again. Chef Ice, head chef - De Kloof Restaurant

