'There's dignity in labour': Mam'Lillian Dube on her career & weekend specials





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Lillian Dube about her weekend specials, church, discos and being on our screens.

Mam’Lillian says that being raised by a single mother gave her the idea that women work hard for themselves and that amid her upbringing, her friends would expect men to pay for their dry cleaning fees, yet she paid her own.

When I grew up, my friends would take their clothes to the dry cleaner's and give the slips to their boyfriends. My father died when I was 10, the only provider I know was my mother, so I grew up knowing mothers work, so I have always worked. Lillian Dube, Veteran actress and businesswoman

Mam’Lillian says she has worked hard for as long as she has remembered and have worked several types of jobs, just to fund her lifestyle and maintain her independence.

Mam’Lillian prides herself for her hard work, as it got her where she is today.

There’s dignity in labour. Lillian Dube, Veteran actress and businesswoman

Mam’Lillian says that the circumstances under apartheid were different and hindered women in gaining their independence, including herself.

During apartheid if you were a single women you would never get a house, even to rent, landlords were hesitant if you did not have a man. Lillian Dube, Veteran actress and businesswoman

Mam’Lillian was surprised with a caller from a media personality we all love and know well, Somizi Mhlongo, who’s career in the industry was birthed by Mam’Lillian Dube. Mhlongo says he’s always been free around her.

She’s one human being that I can completely be myself without being ashamed, embarrassed or judged, and she deserves her flowers while she is still alive. Somizi Mhlongo, Media personality

