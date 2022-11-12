Automatic police promotions don't improve morale - ISS
John Perlman spoke to Gareth Newham, who is the head of the justice and violence prevention unit at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, about automatic promotions for police officers.
Newham says that this is a longstanding agreement that was reached during the tenure of Jackie Selebi, aimed at improving the morale of the police.
This is an automatic promotion for non-commissioned police to get to higher rankings irrespective of their training and experience, according to Newham.
It is not just a salary increase but a promotion to a higher ranking. It means you have more responsibilities and you should have greater experience and be trained at a higher level but that doesn’t necessarily happen.Gareth Newham, Head of justice and violence prevention unit, The Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria
Newham says that this cannot improve the morale of police officers because worthy candidates see corrupt and incompetent officers get promotions automatically, irrespective of the fact that they don’t deserve it.
There are many police officers who work incredibly hard who deserve a promotion, don’t get it for their work, but get it when their colleague also gets the promotion and this does not improve morale.Gareth Newham, Head of justice and violence prevention unit, The Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria
