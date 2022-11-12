ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:20
Fitness Feature with Mr Active David Katz
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
David Katz
Today at 06:38
Nature Diary with Tim Neary
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Tim Neary
Today at 07:15
Africa Weekend Report
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy
Today at 07:35
Travel Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Bridget Hilton-Barber
Today at 07:45
Personal Finance Feature with Paul Roelofse
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 09:08
Movie Review
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:28
Music Feature Throw-Forward
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Percy Mabandu
Today at 09:38
Jazz Music Feature with Percy Mabandu
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Percy Mabandu
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How an ex-bully and his victim have reconciled to spread an important message It's been 40 years since Bryan Schimmel was Clinton Fein’s victim at high school. The pair are now friends who've created a presen... 12 November 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Automatic police promotions don't improve morale - ISS The Institute for Security Studies' Graham Newham explains why automatic promotions within the SAPS doesn't improve morale. 12 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Local
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked... 12 November 2022 6:23 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of Sou... 10 November 2022 5:30 PM
View all Politics
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead? Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Sh... 10 November 2022 7:23 PM
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022. 10 November 2022 6:42 PM
View all Business
Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world. 12 November 2022 2:43 PM
Year-end fatigue? How personal mastery can can shift your attitude Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to personal mastery and executive coach Kefilwe Morobane to share tips on using personal mastery to end... 12 November 2022 1:36 PM
Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life' Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled,  T... 12 November 2022 12:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance. 9 November 2022 5:02 PM
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
View all World
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'. 9 November 2022 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report

12 November 2022 6:23 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission has distanced itself from a leaked report on the Phala Phala scandal – while party president Cyril Ramaphosa has said he’s done nothing wrong, insisting he’s the victim in the saga.

In a statement released Friday evening, the integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless, and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report of attempting to put the committee in disarray.

At the same time, Ramaphosa has, during a national executive meeting – currently underway attempted to take the National Executive Committee (NEC) members into his confidence.

He is accused of hiding millions of undeclared foreign currency at his Limpopo farm.

READ: Ramaphosa denies any wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga

While leaders like ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s Bheki Mtolo demanded the report on the Phala Phala farm saga, Ramaphosa used his political report to try to give the NEC insights into the saga.

Throughout his address, the party president maintained he did nothing wrong and was a victim.

While arguments over his future are likely to continue, those in his corner are adamant that there’s no reason for Ramaphosa to step aside.

Ironically, this dilemma has resulted in the loudest critics of the 2017 resolution now turning silent as they see it as a loophole they can use to rid the ANC of a Ramaphosa presidency – this as they face the possibility of his return to the helm at the national conference.

Saturday is day two of the NEC meeting – where the ANC is expected to focus on the state of readiness and disputes ahead of the upcoming internal contest.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report




12 November 2022 6:23 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

More from Local

Picture: © rido/123rf.com

How an ex-bully and his victim have reconciled to spread an important message

12 November 2022 1:44 PM

It's been 40 years since Bryan Schimmel was Clinton Fein’s victim at high school. The pair are now friends who've created a presentation aimed at educating people about bullying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

12 November 2022 11:19 AM

SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.

Automatic police promotions don't improve morale - ISS

12 November 2022 10:27 AM

The Institute for Security Studies' Graham Newham explains why automatic promotions within the SAPS doesn't improve morale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

Across the desk: Understanding safety and regulations in architecture

11 November 2022 12:00 PM

"We have safety officers on each site and that is a by-law and it must happen," stressed Kabu Design Architects' Buhle Mathole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande at a media briefing on 28 October 2021. Picture GCIS

Nzimande not avoiding or delaying NSF's R5bn missing matter, says department

11 November 2022 9:46 AM

The entity has been marred with allegations of fraud and corruption after a report surfaced of a missing R5 billion in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Servants Association members during a picket. Picture: PSA/Facebook

Expert wary of wage increase consensus between PSA and government

11 November 2022 9:32 AM

"One could argue that their demands are reasonable, but government doesn’t have money."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of lady wearing crocs. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Woman's hate for Crocs turns into love

11 November 2022 9:00 AM

A video has gone viral of a lady who used to hate seeing people wearing Crocs until her friends recommended a pair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action

11 November 2022 7:40 AM

As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association

11 November 2022 6:14 AM

Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123stockbie/123rf

Early indicators of university success in first year

11 November 2022 4:12 AM

We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

ANC NEC member Aaron Motsoaledi and party president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Eastern Cape elective conference on 9 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19

11 November 2022 12:25 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

10 November 2022 5:30 PM

Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Servants Association members during a picket. Picture: PSA/Facebook

The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off

10 November 2022 12:53 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© actionsports/123rf.com

Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert

10 November 2022 12:49 PM

The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe Instagram

The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe

10 November 2022 11:07 AM

Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape during the party's Women's Day event on 9 August 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

10 November 2022 9:36 AM

"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi

9 November 2022 7:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sex games can be a great way for a shy partner to communicate their sexual needs

Lifestyle

'There's dignity in labour': Mam'Lillian Dube on her career & weekend specials

Lifestyle

Year-end fatigue? How personal mastery can can shift your attitude

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Areas with undocumented foreign nationals a crime hotspot, says Cele

12 November 2022 5:18 PM

Police Minister pleads ignorance on Phala Phala burglary

12 November 2022 1:02 PM

Heavy rains expected in parts of Gauteng this weekend

12 November 2022 10:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA