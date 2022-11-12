How an ex-bully and his victim have reconciled to spread an important message
Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews Bryan Schimmel and Clinton Fein on Weekend Breakfast.
- Forty years ago, Bryan Schimmel was mercilessly bullied by Clinton Fein during their schooldays at King David High.
- Their own internal work has allowed them to become friends and collaborators, aiming to educate others about bullying and its devastating effects.
Monday marks the start of Anti-Bullying Week 2022 with the theme "Reach Out".
Weekend Breakfast examined the scourge of bullying with two people who have intimate knowledge of being both perpetrator and victim.
Bryan Schimmel and Clinton Fein have developed a presentation that aims to educate people about bullying, tolerance, forgiveness and reconciliation.
Their story starts 40 years ago when Schimmel was mercilessly targeted by Fein during their school days at King David High in Linksfield.
Their collaboration is the fruit of a sincere apology from Fein and their resulting friendship.
Schimmel describes what he had to endure on a daily basis at high school.
Going in to school every day was filled with anxiety and tension about what was going to happen to me or who was going to come at me... whether I was going to be beaten about the playground or be called all kinds of names...Bryan Schimmel
...or being made to feel 'less than'. That's how I remember school.Bryan Schimmel
In an extract from a memoir which is in the works, Fein writes the following:
“I remember punching him – physically inflicting pain, as a deflection, foolishly deluded into believing that my bullying made me more of a man, not less."
“So long as [it was on] Bryan, who was mercilessly mocked and branded with every anti-gay epithet under the sun, it wasn’t on me.”
Fein explains how he came to King David from another boys' school where bullying had been rife.
"I think all schools have that bullying culture, especially an all-boys school."
At the time the teenager was struggling with his own sexuality, and afraid of being identified and bullied because of it.
I thought that by attacking someone like Brian who I identified as vulnerable and weak and maybe even saw something in him that I saw in myself, and so targeted him... foolishly deluded into thinking that was a way to assert my masculinity.Clinton Fein
Upon reflection, had I been his protector, that actually would have been a better way to assert my masculinity.Clinton Fein
To this day people are horrified to hear that Fein actually was a teen bully.
"I only did it very strategically and selectively."
The duo's presentation looks at how people heal from the damage that is internalised for years after being bullied.
The constant experience of being bullied all the time manifested itself in later life in a complete lack of self-confidence, so for years afterwards I would always be apologetic... I cowered...Bryan Schimmel
I ended up in a spiral of drug addiction and self-harm... Eventually I healed from that... Working through that is a choice.Bryan Schimmel
He emphasises the importance of finding an ally when you targeted by a bully.
"Part of the work we are doing in our presentation is to not only say to people who are being bullied to find an ally but to also be an ally."
"If you see someone in the playground who is being victimised don't be a bystander and don't be an enabler, because bystanding and enabling is as bad as being a bully."
Schimmel says their ethos is not one of anti-bullying as such, because bullying is "inevitable".
Instead of saying you shouldn't, you mustn't, you can't... our point is that if you address bullying as a behaviour rather than as a label, you have the potential for harm reduction.Bryan Schimmel
The presentation is titled "Fear/Freedom: A Confrontation Between a Bully and his Victim. Then and Now".
Watch the promotional video below:
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the in-depth interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How an ex-bully and his victim have reconciled to spread an important message
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103854710_young-boy-sitting-alone-with-sad-feeling-at-school-depressed-african-child-abandoned-in-a-corridor-a.html
More from Local
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Automatic police promotions don't improve morale - ISS
The Institute for Security Studies' Graham Newham explains why automatic promotions within the SAPS doesn't improve morale.Read More
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report
The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.Read More
Across the desk: Understanding safety and regulations in architecture
"We have safety officers on each site and that is a by-law and it must happen," stressed Kabu Design Architects' Buhle Mathole.Read More
Nzimande not avoiding or delaying NSF's R5bn missing matter, says department
The entity has been marred with allegations of fraud and corruption after a report surfaced of a missing R5 billion in September.Read More
Expert wary of wage increase consensus between PSA and government
"One could argue that their demands are reasonable, but government doesn’t have money."Read More
WATCH: Woman's hate for Crocs turns into love
A video has gone viral of a lady who used to hate seeing people wearing Crocs until her friends recommended a pair.Read More
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years
Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world.Read More
Year-end fatigue? How personal mastery can can shift your attitude
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to personal mastery and executive coach Kefilwe Morobane to share tips on using personal mastery to end the year on a high note.Read More
Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled, The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66
American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, who played Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said he was ‘stunned by the loss’.Read More
'There's dignity in labour': Mam'Lillian Dube on her career & weekend specials
Veteran actress and businesswoman, Lillian Dube, shares her ups and downs with her career and romantic relationships.Read More
What it takes to be the head chef at a fine dining restaurant
A chef who specialises in fine dining has one of the most demanding jobs in the hospitality industry.Read More
Sex games can be a great way for a shy partner to communicate their sexual needs
Erotic games can create an 'adult playground' for those who are shy to playfully communicate their fantasies.Read More
Joburg City guide: Sport and fitness inspired events to keep you moving
Here are a few pick-me-up events, some with cover for the expected rain, to liven up a gloomy weekend.Read More