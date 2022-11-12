Year-end fatigue? How personal mastery can can shift your attitude





Burnout. (pixabay.com)

That end-of-year burnout. We all know the feeling.

But as we head towards the conclusion of what has been a challenging year for many, some will start to feel a sense of pressure to finish the year off on a positive note,

Some will take out our journals to evaluate the progress we've made toward our goals.

And this can make you feel overwhelmed, despondent and unfulfilled.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to personal mastery and executive coach Kefilwe Morobane to share tips on using personal mastery to reflect on the positives and negatives of the past year.

It's coming to the end of the year and we see year-end fatigue. There are people feeling uninspired and that they didn't reach the goals they'd set out. Now what, do I sit and feel demotivated about what is out there? Or do I stop and reflect? That's the personal mastery journey where you say you're going to stop, pause and look within. Kefilwe Morobane, personal mastery and executive coach

This reflection encompasses a process of breaking down what was achieved and how this can be improved.

Look at what is working, what is the good that I have. Being grateful that I woke up and I still have a job, while millions of people don't. I might not like what I do and I might not have the best colleagues, but let me be grateful. Sometimes its about shifting the perspective of how you see things. Kefilwe Morobane, personal mastery and executive coach

Part of this shift is what Morobane called the "locus of control". This means understanding what's in your control and what's beyond your scope of control.

Let's take the work situation. I have control of my attitude in confronting this job I have. Instead of waking up and moaning about going to work, I can say I'm grateful I have a job and look at what it is meant to teach me. Whether you have a challenging leader you work with, think about what is it they're here to teach you. Whether its people's skills, leadership or communication, so that perhaps when I move forward in my career, I will know what not to do. Kefilwe Morobane, personal mastery and executive coach

Then perhaps relooking at whether this job is for me. What are my aspirations and what's the type of environment I want to work in? And then, what am I doing to prepare for that opportunity that I want? I find a lot of people that are stuck, but are doing nothing about it. If you're not taking action, you're not moving forward. The taking action is where the hard work lies. Kefilwe Morobane, personal mastery and executive coach

