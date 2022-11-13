Phillippa Yaa de Villiers talks poetry and finding one's inner voice
Award-winning South African writer and performance artist, Phillippa Yaa de Villiers has had a formidable career in the creative arts sector locally and abroad.
De Villiers, 56, is lauded for her outstanding poetry, which has been published in various collections and anthologies.
She's worked in the television industry, having written for various television and theatre productions.
She's also known for her autobiographical one-woman show 'Original Skin', which toured in South Africa and internationally.
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Phillippa Yaa de Villiers about her passion for literature and poetry and how she journeyed toward finding her identity using words.
I used to believe I was white until my father told me I was adopted. And then I thought I was Aboriginal until I found my father at the age of 34 . So I spent my life with a lot of misconceptions about who I am. I feel identity is always relevant and we should always know who we are and where we come from.Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, award-winning writer and performance artist
But the idea of identity politics gets people to align for nationalistic reasons and not think about their humanity. Our deepest identity is as human beings and when we can recognize that, something happens. That's what poetry did for me. Poetry opened me up into that space.Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, award-winning writer and performance artist
While de Villiers exuded magic on the stage as a theatre actress, she found her true purpose in poetry, where she could craft her own words.
This, she felt, could give a voice to her own feelings about exclusion.
It was when I started to share that poetry that people felt, 'oh me too'. That's the thing about poetry, it makes people feel at home.Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, award-winning writer and performance artist
Those in the creative arts believe that education is killing creativity.
And poetry is seen as an intimidating art form for students, who are unable to think critically about it's meaning,
It's something de Villiers is passionate about changing.
It's a demanding genre but it's also very generous and it gives so much back to you. The more you engage with poems, the more you feel you want to write poems. Some of those poems may not be accepted, but it's for you. It's not about being out there, it's about changing something inside of you.Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, award-winning writer and performance artist
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10156412279139185&set=ecnf.810729184
More from Lifestyle
From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.Read More
A call for adoptee-centric and birth mother-centric adoption conversations
One birth mother believes the adoption system in South Africa is in need of a drastic overhaul as there's no real support for birth mothers to navigate the struggles of adoption.Read More
Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years
Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world.Read More
How an ex-bully and his victim have reconciled to spread an important message
It's been 40 years since Bryan Schimmel was Clinton Fein’s victim at high school. The pair are now friends who've created a presentation aimed at educating people about bullying.Read More
Year-end fatigue? How personal mastery can can shift your attitude
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to personal mastery and executive coach Kefilwe Morobane to share tips on using personal mastery to end the year on a high note.Read More
Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled, The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66
American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, who played Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said he was ‘stunned by the loss’.Read More
'There's dignity in labour': Mam'Lillian Dube on her career & weekend specials
Veteran actress and businesswoman, Lillian Dube, shares her ups and downs with her career and romantic relationships.Read More