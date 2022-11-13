Phillippa Yaa de Villiers talks poetry and finding one's inner voice





Phillippa Yaa De Villiers Photo: Facebook

Award-winning South African writer and performance artist, Phillippa Yaa de Villiers has had a formidable career in the creative arts sector locally and abroad.

De Villiers, 56, is lauded for her outstanding poetry, which has been published in various collections and anthologies.

She's worked in the television industry, having written for various television and theatre productions.

She's also known for her autobiographical one-woman show 'Original Skin', which toured in South Africa and internationally.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Phillippa Yaa de Villiers about her passion for literature and poetry and how she journeyed toward finding her identity using words.

I used to believe I was white until my father told me I was adopted. And then I thought I was Aboriginal until I found my father at the age of 34 . So I spent my life with a lot of misconceptions about who I am. I feel identity is always relevant and we should always know who we are and where we come from. Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, award-winning writer and performance artist

But the idea of identity politics gets people to align for nationalistic reasons and not think about their humanity. Our deepest identity is as human beings and when we can recognize that, something happens. That's what poetry did for me. Poetry opened me up into that space. Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, award-winning writer and performance artist

While de Villiers exuded magic on the stage as a theatre actress, she found her true purpose in poetry, where she could craft her own words.

This, she felt, could give a voice to her own feelings about exclusion.

It was when I started to share that poetry that people felt, 'oh me too'. That's the thing about poetry, it makes people feel at home. Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, award-winning writer and performance artist

Those in the creative arts believe that education is killing creativity.

And poetry is seen as an intimidating art form for students, who are unable to think critically about it's meaning,

It's something de Villiers is passionate about changing.

It's a demanding genre but it's also very generous and it gives so much back to you. The more you engage with poems, the more you feel you want to write poems. Some of those poems may not be accepted, but it's for you. It's not about being out there, it's about changing something inside of you. Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, award-winning writer and performance artist

