Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years
JOHANNESBURG - Beloved star of Pokémon anime series, Ash Ketchum, has finally won the Pokémon World Championship after 25 years.
Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world on Friday.
The series, which was originally a video game first aired in 1997 and has run for over 1,200 episodes.
He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3— Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 11, 2022
Ten-year-old Ash caught his big moment in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which premiered on Friday in Japan.
In it, Ash's pocket monster Pikachu defeats a Charizard belonging to Leon, who video game fans will remember as the champion of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region.
I CAN'T BELIEVE THEY LITERALLY SHOWED ASH'S WIN ON THE BIG SCREENS IN JAPAN RIGHT IN THE CITY #WorldChampionAshKetchum #anipoke #アニポケ #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/BhSczoziJq— 🪄🎃 Annet 🎃🪄 (@Akilvers) November 11, 2022
THSI IS MY FAVOURITE IMAGE OF ALL TIME I’M SOBBING 😭😭😭😭😭😭💙 #anipoke #Pokémon pic.twitter.com/Px4enaYzOI— Pokeferlax~ (@pokeferlax) November 11, 2022
Does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes? 🥹✨#anipoke #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/ZAdVil6XWr— Pokeferlax~ (@pokeferlax) November 11, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years
Source : https://www.facebook.com/Pokemon/videos/915089659473226/
