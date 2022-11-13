SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Automatic police promotions don't improve morale - ISS The Institute for Security Studies' Graham Newham explains why automatic promotions within the SAPS doesn't improve morale. 12 November 2022 10:27 AM
Automatic police promotions don't improve morale - ISS The Institute for Security Studies' Graham Newham explains why automatic promotions within the SAPS doesn't improve morale. 12 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Politics
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead? Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Sh... 10 November 2022 7:23 PM
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022. 10 November 2022 6:42 PM
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022. 10 November 2022 6:42 PM
View all Business
Phillippa Yaa de Villiers talks poetry and finding one's inner voice Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to award-winning writer and performance artist, Phillippa Yaa de Villiers on her work, the art of creati... 13 November 2022 9:21 AM
Pokémon's Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world. 12 November 2022 2:43 PM
Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world. 12 November 2022 2:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
View all Sport
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world's richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance. 9 November 2022 5:02 PM
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'. 9 November 2022 6:47 PM
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'. 9 November 2022 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

13 November 2022 4:54 AM
by Lennox Wasara
Tags:
Branden Grace
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Thriston Lawrence

With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whilst the latter is vying for a first win at ‘Africa's Major’.

JOHANNESBURG - South African trio of Branden Grace, Thriston Lawrence and Christiaan Bezuidenhout shifted gears at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on round three to give themselves a chance ahead of the final round.

Thomas Detry and Rasmus Højgaard are leading at nine under par and are the players to beat when play resumes on Sunday morning. With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whilst the latter is vying for a first win at ‘Africa's Major’.

Grace fired a third round one under 71 and displayed good game management especially off the tee and with his iron play on moving day.

“I played really well from tee to green. I hit it as best as I've hit it around this place. Just couldn't get the speed of the green. I kept thinking that I'm hitting good puts but the pace was out by probably a foot, maybe because of the rain here and there. But still very happy as it stands I'm one shot behind.”

The veteran golfer took time to appreciate all spectators that made their way to the course.

“I'm enjoying golf. It's nice to play in front of the home crowd. They have been great. I didn't think there would be a lot of people here today with the weather situation but there were a couple thousand out there and it's nice of them to come and support me.”

Lawrence fired seven under 65 to put himself in contention in his first appearance at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. The 25-year-old says it's a dream come true to play at the event. “It's probably my best round on this golf course so far and what a way to do it on moving day”.

South African golf legend Gary Player was spotted moving around the course he designed, interacting with his fans throughout the day. “This is a very special place for me and the tournament has gone really well so far and I have loved meeting all the people who are in attendance,” says the nine-time major champion.

Weather permitted, the tournament is expected to continue with no disruptions for the golfers on Sunday.

Soft rain fell on the course at midday and that didn't stop the many thousands of spectators who made their way out to the course to support their favourite golfers.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge




Proteas celebrate the fall of a wicket during a T20 World Cup match. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/Twitter

'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat

7 November 2022 2:46 PM

South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 World Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs team celebrates after Yusuf Maart scores winning goal atgainst Orlando Pirates at FNB stadium on 29 October 2022. Picture: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs

Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender

29 October 2022 5:31 PM

Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what they called an underwhelming performance by attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng.

Samia Kabeya trying to block a jammer from passing her. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

27 October 2022 11:24 AM

Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovered how this niche sport is empowering women.

Banyana Banyana celebrate their victory in the Women's African Cup of Nations final against Morocco on 23 July 2022. Picture: @CAFwomen/Twitter

Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup

22 October 2022 1:27 PM

South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won.

Missing Image Placeholder

Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records

18 October 2022 2:36 PM

Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the most consecutive skateboard ollies.

Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title on Sunday, 16 October 2022. Picture: @CTMarathon/ Twitter.

Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

16 October 2022 11:12 AM

The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52).

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

© boggy22/123rf.com

Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million

14 October 2022 11:41 AM

Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).

Raemondo Lessing hits the waves. Picture: Supplied

Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time

10 October 2022 7:21 AM

South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help.

Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

5 October 2022 4:45 PM

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

