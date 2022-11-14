Google's Dr Alistair Mokoena on how technology must remain relevant





Refiloe and Dr Alistair Mokoena in-studio Photo: 702

With South Africa embracing a new era of innovation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, one man is on a mission to help find technological solutions to the country's problems.

As the leader of Google in South Africa, Dr Alistair Mokoena is committed to helping drive digital transformation in Africa.

Visionary, creative, innovative and passionate, Mokoena is a well-respected name in the advertising and marketing space.

His 24-year career span has taken him around the world working with some of the biggest brands.

Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with Google South Africa country director, Dr Alistair Mokoena reflecting on his life, African-based digital economies and his ambitions for Google.

When my kid's friends ask them what their dad does, they say "he talks...he's always on video calls or in meetings". So I suppose my role is to lead the team and try to articulate what we're trying to do in society. There's the strategic advisor role to stakeholders and customers and there's the running of the commercial business. Dr Alistair Mokoena, Google South Africa country director

I think my job is fun. If you set yourself the vision of trying to make a difference, there's no end to what you can do. People always assume I'm busy. I don't think being busy is a great thing. If I have things that give me energy then I won't get tired. It's the things that sap your energy that I don't want to waste my time on. Dr Alistair Mokoena, Google South Africa country director

As one of the faces of a major brand such as Google, Mokoena ironically has no tech experience.

Instead, he had a rather different career trajectory, having left a potential career in law to follow the high pressured world of marketing and business.

Mokoena said studying law gave him the critical thinking to solve problems, but to "see both sides of the coin", while his experience in the commercial sector and entrepreneurial training helped him successfully build brands.

If I look at what made me attractive to Google, it's that I'm someone that was able to help businesses achieve their objectives. Dr Alistair Mokoena, Google South Africa country director

Mokoena firmly believes that if technology does not solve problems, it's irrelevant.

And his job is to bridge the digital divide in a country with vast social and economic imbalances.

From the basic thing of using drones to deliver medication or essentials in remote areas where there are no roads to helping farmers understand crop management and using artificial intelligence to do flood forecasting [and] being able to trade on the world market without going through a middle man and losing margins. Dr Alistair Mokoena, Google South Africa country director

Mokoena says if South Africa is to tackle the 17 global sustainable development goals to reduce poverty and inequality, companies need to solve societal problems.

In South Africa, we have this hectic 34% unemployment rate, so you have to come up with products to help those people be job ready. So recently, we launched this product called 'Interview Warm Up', a free online tool to guide people to be ready for interviews. It gives you questions and gives you feedback on how well you did in those questions. Dr Alistair Mokoena, Google South Africa country director

So it's really about saying what are the problems from minute to massive and how can technology help? How do we remove barriers to access? If Africa is going to leapfrog its own development trajectory to catch up with the rest of the world, technology is the only solution. Dr Alistair Mokoena, Google South Africa country director

