Spreading kindness like confetti this World Kindness Day
We all need a little sprinkling of kindness and goodness in the world.
And that's the mantra that drives Kindness like Confetti, an NPO giving a sense of hope and dignity to impoverished communities around the country,
In recognition of World Kindness Day, Refiloe Mpakanyane was joined by CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and 'kindness ambassador', Claire Duvel.
Kindness Like Confetti (KLC) was initiated in 2016 and their first project was a community-driven collection of sanitary pads to keep girls in school.
About 2,925 sanitary pads were collected in one month, and this success sowed the seeds for many other outreach projects.
We help about 800 to 1000 girls each month in Orange Farm, Randburg, Westbury and many other areas that are struggling. It's become harder and harder to raise funds, because everyone's feeling the pinch.Claire Duvel, CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador
The organisation has a thriving soup kitchen, a knitting, and crochet project, as well an animal assistance programme.
KLC also runs the 'Dignity Bags' project aimed at assisting survivors of sexual abuse with essential care items.
There are 10 distribution hubs in Modimolle, Brixton, Linden, Fairview, and Cosmo City amongst others.
This bag contains a pack of pads and a new pair of underwear, as many women were reluctant to give their panties over to police as evidence. We also include toothbrushes, toothpaste, a notepad and a pen for the counsellor working with the victim to take down notes. We also have a blanket for the women and children tend to go into shock. It's a kit to pick you up and help you on the healing process.Claire Duvel, CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador
KLC have a small team of 15 volunteers, who all bring their own skillsets to the organization.
The NPO has branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Gqbherha, Pretoria and Knysna.
Duvel said they hope to expand on their current projects giving support to young girls living in poverty.
We've introduced a period panty for young girls in school so they have the confidence to play sport. It should last for five years. We're working with another NPO in making these panties and reusable pads.Claire Duvel, CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador
To support Kindness Like Confetti, visit their website here.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
