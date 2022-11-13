From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
JOHANNESBURG - South African Police Service (SAPS) member Thapelo Molomo is the new Idols SA 2022 winner.
The 29-year-old from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.
He beat fellow contestant, Nozi Sibiya from KwaZulu-Natal.
[MUST WATCH] @SAPoliceService member and now #IdolsSA winner for the 18th season of the show #ThapeloMolomo #TeamThapelo takes the knee to pray as he wins the prestigious singing competition. pic.twitter.com/URRX0vbYR0' Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) November 13, 2022
Congratulating him, the Minister of Police Bheki Cele - who attended the finale, said Molomo serves as an inspiration to police officers across the country to believe in their talents as they serve and protect the nation.
“The member serves as a beacon of hope for many police officers who are on a daily basis faced with psychosocial challenges. He has illustrated to thousands of officers that hard work, determination and perseverance is the foundation of any successful human being."
Cele added that the force cannot wait to have Molomo "back in office to continue serving our men and women in blue."
[NOW] #IdolsSA winner @Thapelo_molom Minister Cele following his win tonight at the #IdolsSA competition. He says the win has been a long time coming and despite the price money, he will be returning to serve in the @SAPoliceService responsible for mental wellness of officers. pic.twitter.com/YFxKQSfWbM' Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) November 13, 2022
South Africans, however, aren't too sure about Cele's hopes as Molomo has become an instant millionaire, starting with a R1 million cash prize that includes the coveted recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records, a car from Toyota, R300,000 from Spotify, R300,000 from Mzansi Magic, fashion vouchers worth R100,000 and much more.
Shortly after his win, the Warrant Officer thanked South Africans for their support in his Season 18 journey:
The biggest of THANK YOUs from our 2022 #IdolsSA winner, Thapelo! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HU56BdWOK1' Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 13, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
More from Local
Spreading kindness like confetti this World Kindness Day
In recognition of World Kindness Day, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador, Claire Duvel.Read More
Bystander effect: Why do we stand by & not intervene in cases of harm, violence?
In the build up to International Day Against Violence Against Women & Children, Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane about the bystander effect.Read More
Pit bull mauls to death 8-year-old Bloem boy
The Police's Mahlomola Kareli says the dog jumped over the fence into a neighbouring property and attacked the child, who was playing alone -mauling him severely on his neck and chest.Read More
How an ex-bully and his victim have reconciled to spread an important message
It's been 40 years since Bryan Schimmel was Clinton Fein’s victim at high school. The pair are now friends who've created a presentation aimed at educating people about bullying.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Automatic police promotions don't improve morale - ISS
The Institute for Security Studies' Graham Newham explains why automatic promotions within the SAPS doesn't improve morale.Read More
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report
The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.Read More
Across the desk: Understanding safety and regulations in architecture
"We have safety officers on each site and that is a by-law and it must happen," stressed Kabu Design Architects' Buhle Mathole.Read More
Nzimande not avoiding or delaying NSF's R5bn missing matter, says department
The entity has been marred with allegations of fraud and corruption after a report surfaced of a missing R5 billion in September.Read More
More from Lifestyle
A call for adoptee-centric and birth mother-centric adoption conversations
One birth mother believes the adoption system in South Africa is in need of a drastic overhaul as there's no real support for birth mothers to navigate the struggles of adoption.Read More
Phillippa Yaa de Villiers talks poetry and finding one's inner voice
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to award-winning writer and performance artist, Phillippa Yaa de Villiers on her work, the art of creative writing, the state of poetry and performs one of her favourite poems.Read More
Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years
Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world.Read More
Year-end fatigue? How personal mastery can can shift your attitude
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to personal mastery and executive coach Kefilwe Morobane to share tips on using personal mastery to end the year on a high note.Read More
Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled, The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating.Read More
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66
American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, who played Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said he was ‘stunned by the loss’.Read More
'There's dignity in labour': Mam'Lillian Dube on her career & weekend specials
Veteran actress and businesswoman, Lillian Dube, shares her ups and downs with her career and romantic relationships.Read More