From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA

13 November 2022 5:42 PM
by Zongile Nhlapo
Tags:
Bheki Cele
Idols SA
Limpopo Province
South African Police Service (SAPS)

The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Police Service (SAPS) member Thapelo Molomo is the new Idols SA 2022 winner.

The 29-year-old from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.

He beat fellow contestant, Nozi Sibiya from KwaZulu-Natal.

Congratulating him, the Minister of Police Bheki Cele - who attended the finale, said Molomo serves as an inspiration to police officers across the country to believe in their talents as they serve and protect the nation.

“The member serves as a beacon of hope for many police officers who are on a daily basis faced with psychosocial challenges. He has illustrated to thousands of officers that hard work, determination and perseverance is the foundation of any successful human being."

Cele added that the force cannot wait to have Molomo "back in office to continue serving our men and women in blue."

South Africans, however, aren't too sure about Cele's hopes as Molomo has become an instant millionaire, starting with a R1 million cash prize that includes the coveted recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records, a car from Toyota, R300,000 from Spotify, R300,000 from Mzansi Magic, fashion vouchers worth R100,000 and much more.

Shortly after his win, the Warrant Officer thanked South Africans for their support in his Season 18 journey:


This article first appeared on EWN : From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA




