Idols SA 2022 Winner Thapelo Molomo will continue working in the SAPS
Bongani Bingwa spoke to new Idols SA 2022 winner Thapelo Molomo.
-The 29-year-old warrant officer Thapelo Molomo became the new Idols SA 2022 winner on Sunday
-After being announced as winner he went down on his knees, prayed and performed his debut single Phanda
-The Limpopo-born singing sensation won R1 million in cash, access to a Standard Bank wealth manager, a Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher from Truworths, R85,000 in musical equipment from Yamaha, and a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records
New Idols SA 2022 winner and warrant officer Thapelo Molomo said he will continue his work in the South African Police Service (Saps).
Police minister Bheki Cele congratulated Molomo for his incredible feat. Cele said the force cannot wait to have Molomo "back in office to continue serving our men and women in blue".
I’ll do them both, I will still go to work, I’ll still do my music at the same time I don’t think there will be any form of distractions between the two.Thapelo Molomo, Idols SA 2022 winner
Molomo said the message behind his debut solo single, Phanda mirrors his journey to winning the competition.
The track Phanda directly translated to English means hustle and was written by record label Kalawa Jazmee.
It’s basically a song about hustling, you hustle people will laugh at you eventually you get successful, so it was more reflecting to my story as well…Thapelo Molomo, Idols SA 2022 winner
Source : https://twitter.com/Thapelo_molom/status/1561401236238307328/photo/1
