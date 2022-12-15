Nedbank: Shifting digital boundaries with commercial banking redesign





In the era of information, companies, entrepreneurs, and enterprises want holistic advice that allows them to manage their growth effectively and to make sound financial decisions that deliver long-term value.

This commitment to meeting the expectations and requirements of medium, large- and mid-sized corporate businesses led to Nedbank Business Banking undergoing a rebrand to Commercial Banking and refreshing its customer value proposition. The goal is to dig deep into the strategic value Nedbank can offer its customers, regardless of sector and unique operating expectations. Nedbank recognised that commercial market companies want more trusted support from a bank – they want advisors that can offer advice, insight, and support to take their respective businesses to the next level.

The name change from "Business" to "Commercial" immediately captures the strategic value that Nedbank offers to established medium to large mid-corp size clients. It shifts the foundations of its approach from simply being focused on general business and financial fundamentals to one that’s more holistic, engaged, and value-adding. It underscores the bank’s commitment to becoming an indispensable and trusted advisor to the commercial market by providing trusted expertise and innovative services.

This is already reflected in the bank’s solution portfolio, which includes: banking and transactional solutions designed to help the business manage its transactions more effectively; cashflow and specialised finance solutions; optimised investment solutions that optimise interest benefits; international trade solutions; smart insurance designed to protect the business; and growth-oriented solutions that go beyond traditional banking combined with expert knowledge across multiple industry sectors.

Nedbank Commercial Banking better aligns with our proven ability to deliver specialised sector services to the public sector, agriculture, retail, franchising, professional, and manufacturing industries. Mark Rose, Executive Head of Strategy and New Business Development - Nedbank Commercial Banking

This is a far more inclusive and relevant description of the services and support we offer our commercial clients. It demonstrates our understanding of the full depth and scale of what our clients require, based on industry-type nuances. Mark Rose, Executive Head of Strategy and New Business Development - Nedbank Commercial Banking

The portfolio currently on offer from Nedbank Commercial Banking is an intelligent balance between relationship-driven engagements and next-generation digital solutions. It showcases some of the advanced digital capabilities developed by Nedbank to augment its human-centred client service engagements. The focus for Nedbank is to be holistic – to blend digital and human touchpoints, to deliver improved administrative efficiencies, to collaborate in unlocking growth opportunities, and to fully realise the potential that lies in both conventional and non-conventional financing approaches.

Commercial banking is focused on two keywords – depth and value. Mark Rose, Executive Head of Strategy and New Business Development - Nedbank Commercial Banking

The depth of our service offering is set to consistently evolve so that we can provide our clients with hands-on support and highly relevant solutions. As an example, this value lies in how we take these services to the next level with tailor-made pricing and partner-based solutions that support areas of investment financing in renewable energy, recycling, and water-saving technology. Mark Rose, Executive Head of Strategy and New Business Development - Nedbank Commercial Banking

It is a distinctive rebrand that aligns with a distinctive offering, and it assures Nedbank clients of a strategic, digitally innovative, and nuanced approach to commercial banking. The objective is to ensure that every client benefits from unmatched financial expertise and that every step they take with Nedbank is one that’s closer to assisting them in meeting their goals and ambitions.

