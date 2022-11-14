JRA CEO quizzed about his suspicious qualifications
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Tshepo Mahanuke - the CEO of Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).
Tshepo Mahanuke who is the CEO of Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has denied allegations of having dubious qualifications from Harvard University.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mahanuke got his tongue twisted about whether he is a qualified doctor or not.
The suspicious qualifications hang over his head following the recent sinkholes on the roads and the near collapse of bridges in Johannesburg amid heavy rainfall.
That is not correct, I have a degree, let us start with a national diploma in mechanical engineering, bachelor’s degree in operations management from Vaal University of Technology.Tshepo Mahanuke, CEO - Johannesburg Roads Agency
I have a degree and its actually even plugged online. I never went to Bible college, I distance myself from the comments, I have seen the publication that came in around 3am and we are still consulting to get a better understanding what is it about.Tshepo Mahanuke, CEO - Johannesburg Roads Agency
The publication says that Mahanuke states that he has honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors.
My doctorate is honorary, I do confirm that, it is up to you to decide on what you wish to abstract out of that.Tshepo Mahanuke, CEO - Johannesburg Roads Agency
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
