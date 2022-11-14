'Parliamentary findings on Phala Phala might pressure Ramaphosa to resign'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Ongama Mtimka - a political analyst, about the fate of the Parliamentary committee report on the Phala Phala farm robbery.
Is the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the anticipated report from the parliamentary committee overseeing the Phala Phala farm robbery?
Ongama Mtimka, a political analyst, is of the view that Ramaphosa might have a case to answer regarding the robbery on his farm in Bela Bela, in Limpopo.
The Africa National Congress (ANC) held a three-day National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting over the past weekend in Nasrec.
Mtimka told 702's Bongani Bingwa that the finalised report into the Phala Phala farm robbery might throw Ramaphosa under the bus.
That report is going to be interesting because the president says that if criminally charged, he will resign but if the parliamentary committee finds that he has a case to answer, that will increase more pressure for him to resign now.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
Presidency confirmed on Sunday that should Ramaphosa be found guilty in the robbery scandal, he will gladly step down.
Speaking on presidential candidates if Ramaphosa bites the dust, Mtimka said that the ruling party should invest in appointing young leaders to lead.
I would say from a generational point of view, look at the likes of Ronald Lamola as a politician who has not been embroiled in a scandal and I have heard people mentioning Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
I am just tired of the group of people who contributed to South Africa in the 60s, 70s, and 80s who have this idea that they must be entitled to lead when they no longer have a runway to lead.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
