Kieswetter apologises to employees tainted by 'Sars Rogue Unit' report
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Edward Kieswetter - the commissioner at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
Sars has, once again, apologized to staff members who lost their homes, jobs and were traumatised by the "Rogue Unit" report.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Kieswetter said that some employees have been reinstated at the revenue service.
Kieswetter added that the report contributed to mistrust between employees and management.
We have also reinstated some of the employees who were marginalised and invited some who left to come back. The specific apology was for a number of employees who were caught up and tainted by the perpetration, badly so, and lost employment and others had other levels of trauma being exposed incorrectly.Edward Kieswetter, commissioner - South African Revenue Service
The level of trauma was very deep and level of mistrust between leadership and people working on the ground.Edward Kieswetter, commissioner - South African Revenue Service
The Nugent Commission in its final report recommended that the tax authority consider reparations to current and former employees.
The Constitutional Court ruled last week Friday unanimously and dismissed suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's attempts to appeal the invalidation of her probe into the unit.
Read the full apology here.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : @sarstax/Twitter
