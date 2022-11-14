Streaming issues? Report here
Vodacom revenue up 7.7% despite loadshedding & financial market volatility

14 November 2022 5:27 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom Group
Shameel Joosub

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.

- Vodacom's revenue of R53.7 billion was up 7.7% in the first half of the year.

- Headline earnings per share declined 9.5%, impacted by start-up losses in Ethiopia and higher finance costs as interest rates normalised to pre-COVID levels.

- The cellular operator invested R5.8 billion in the local network, the most in a six-month period.

FILE: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: EWN
FILE: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: EWN

Despite ongoing financial market volatility and weaker prospects for the global economy, Vodacom's revenue increased by 7.7% to R53.7 billion in the first half of the current financial year.

The Vodacom Group Limited released its interim results for the six month period ending 30 September 2022.

Vodacom CEO. Shameel Joosub says the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to result in increased inflationary pressures and elevated living costs in many countries across the world, including markets where Vodacom operates.

RELATED: Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs

Expected start-up costs associated with the recent launch in Ethiopia of a national telecommunications network through Safaricom Ethiopia, in which Vodacom holds a minority contributed to a 9.3% decline in earnings per share.

Substantial investments into technology and network operations have however paid off, with an additional 3 million customers signing up to Vodacom.

The cellular operator invested R5.8 billion in the local network, the most in a six-month period, with the aim to further enhance the customer experience at a time when the country experienced record levels of power outages.

In the past two years, Vodacom has invested over R2bn in batteries alone to enhance the resilience of the network so that we keep customers connected during extended periods of loadshedding.

RELATED: Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA

Loadshedding has got worse, which means we need more batteries or we need generators...in additional to that is operational costs. We've gone to armed response because the batteries get stolen.

Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.

We have a fleet of generators, over 1500 of them which we have to roll out on site. Then the generators get stolen...to be honest it's been a really frustrating period having to manage through all these difficulties.

Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.

Customers are very much under pressure, especially on the prepaid side. We have products that resonate with the customer...smaller bundles, uniquely type offers.

Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vodacom revenue up 7.7% despite loadshedding & financial market volatility




