Vodacom revenue up 7.7% despite loadshedding & financial market volatility
- Vodacom's revenue of R53.7 billion was up 7.7% in the first half of the year.
- Headline earnings per share declined 9.5%, impacted by start-up losses in Ethiopia and higher finance costs as interest rates normalised to pre-COVID levels.
- The cellular operator invested R5.8 billion in the local network, the most in a six-month period.
Despite ongoing financial market volatility and weaker prospects for the global economy, Vodacom's revenue increased by 7.7% to R53.7 billion in the first half of the current financial year.
The Vodacom Group Limited released its interim results for the six month period ending 30 September 2022.
Vodacom CEO. Shameel Joosub says the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to result in increased inflationary pressures and elevated living costs in many countries across the world, including markets where Vodacom operates.
RELATED: Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs
Expected start-up costs associated with the recent launch in Ethiopia of a national telecommunications network through Safaricom Ethiopia, in which Vodacom holds a minority contributed to a 9.3% decline in earnings per share.
Substantial investments into technology and network operations have however paid off, with an additional 3 million customers signing up to Vodacom.
The cellular operator invested R5.8 billion in the local network, the most in a six-month period, with the aim to further enhance the customer experience at a time when the country experienced record levels of power outages.
In the past two years, Vodacom has invested over R2bn in batteries alone to enhance the resilience of the network so that we keep customers connected during extended periods of loadshedding.
RELATED: Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA
Loadshedding has got worse, which means we need more batteries or we need generators...in additional to that is operational costs. We've gone to armed response because the batteries get stolen.Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.
We have a fleet of generators, over 1500 of them which we have to roll out on site. Then the generators get stolen...to be honest it's been a really frustrating period having to manage through all these difficulties.Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.
Customers are very much under pressure, especially on the prepaid side. We have products that resonate with the customer...smaller bundles, uniquely type offers.Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vodacom revenue up 7.7% despite loadshedding & financial market volatility
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149597037_johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-inside-interior-of-a-mobile-cell-phone-store-in-a-mall.html?vti=-1-1
More from Business
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
Cop Out 27
27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enoughRead More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its full-year results.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More