SAA deal in limbo as airline veteran, Gidon Novick resigns from Takatso board

Today at 12:05 Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) lead an investigation that nabs a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader who has been wanted for 8 years. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Colonel Athlenda Mathe - National spokesperson at Saps

125 125

Today at 12:10 Several suspects appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court this regarding the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:15 The Eastern Cape woman accused of killing her four childrenapears in court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:23 Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Tumelo Madlala continues to testify. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:27 Public sector unions meet today – full blown strike ahead. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:37 PSA waits for its response from National Treasury to respond over wage demands. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Claude Naicker - PSA Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:41 Opposition parties are gearing up for a fight at todays programming committee and the issue phala phala report. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:45 POLITICAL REAX The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: The Enforcers - Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Caryn Dolley

125 125

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book of the week: The Enforcers - Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Caryn Dolley

125 125

Today at 13:35 Year End Fatigue and how its affecting us in the bedroom Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Londeka Mkhize "Coach Londy" - Relationship Expert

125 125

Today at 14:05 Knowler Knows -A listener shares how she got three credit alerts from a credit bureau & thinking someone had tried to apply for accounts in her name. Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

Dalene Deale - CEO of Secure Citizen

125 125

Today at 14:35 Knowler continues: Are the splash Black Friday adverts really offering us amazing bargains? Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

125 125

Today at 18:09 Investec Group Interim Results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fani Titi - CEO at Investec

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 Life HealthCare Group's annul results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group

125 125

Today at 19:08 Crypto crisis continues. Here is what you should know... The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Simon Dingle - Technologist at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis

125 125