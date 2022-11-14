How organised crime is having a detrimental impact on South African business
- This week, from 13-21 November is International Fraud Week.
- During this week, business leaders and employees are encouraged to proactively take steps to minimise the impact of fraud.
- Experts say white collar crime syndicates are posing a threat to business operations in SA.
Organised crime syndicates are posing a major threat to business operations in South Africa.
It's not only the physical threats like theft and robbery that're impacting on day-to-day business operations, but white collar crime too.
In the last few years, there's been a significant rise is cyber-crime syndicates as well, targeting businesses through ransomware attacks.
Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa says to protect themselves against such crimes, organisations need to ensure that they understand how the syndicates operate.
This week (November 13-21) is International Fraud Week, whereby business leaders and employees are encouraged to proactively take steps to minimise the impact of fraud, by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education.
Mohamed says it's vital that businesses understand how to protect their customers and employees from the effects of criminal activity.
We are starting to find there are a lot more syndicates that are now starting to target more businesses in South Africa.Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.
These very sophisticated cyber-crime syndicates that have been attacking a lot of businesses in South Africa...significant data breaches and ransomware attacks.Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.
There are criminals and criminal syndicates that are looking for new and different ways to try and target companies and defraud businesses.Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.
