How senior executives fake their qualifications and (sometimes) get away with it
- City of Johannesburg's Roads Agency CEO, Tshepo Mahanuke allegedly provided the city with fake academic qualifications.
- Mahanuke's qualifications were called into question following a Daily Maverick expose.
- There have been many instances in SA where senior execs and politicians were exposed for faking their qualifications.
In South Africa, it's nothing new when employers discover that employees, particularly those in senior management roles, have misrepresented their their academic qualifications.
Remember Pallo Jordaan? In 2014, the South African politician and anti-apartheid activist resigned as an member of Parliament after it was revealed his academic qualifications were fake.
So it comes as no surprise when it emerged that the city's Roads Agency CEO, Tshepo Mahanuke allegedly provided the city with fake qualifications.
RELATED: JRA CEO quizzed about his suspicious qualifications
The City of Johannesburg said on Monday that it was aware of and was seeking clarity over the allegations.
Mahanuke's qualifications were called into question following a Daily Maverick expose.
He claimed to have an honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassador in the United States, but it has emerged that the qualification can be bought for a small "support honorarium".
Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann, an executive talent management consultancy says when it comes to academic qualifications, you cannot adopt a 'fake it until you make it' attitude.
These individuals think that they can still perpetuate their grandeur, by claiming they are who they are, and they've studied what they've studied.Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.
The principle clearly here, is if you're willing to lie about your own brand, your own achievements, your own qualifications...then what else will you conceal?Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.
Once you've corrupted yourself, by claiming to have done things that you never did....if you let the illusion perpetuate, sooner or later it's going to come home to roost.Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How senior executives fake their qualifications and (sometimes) get away with it
More from Business
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
Cop Out 27
27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enoughRead More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its full-year results.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More