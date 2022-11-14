'I'm not one to splash my money and waste it on things' - Lerato Mvelase
- Lerato Mvelase is a renowned South African actress.
- She's starred in shows like _Home Affairs _and Home Sweet Home.
- Mvelase says she's always been financially responsible since her professional acting career began as a teenager 30 years ago.
Lerato Mvelase is best known for her role as Katlego in the SABC1 drama series Home Affairs, from 2005-2009.
She also starred as Princess in the SABC2 sitcom Home Sweet Home, in 2011.
Her career as an actress started out 30 years ago as a teenager in 1995, playing the role of Puck in Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream.
She performed in theatre productions for many years during her schooling and decided to pursue her passion for performing arts.
Fast-forward many years, and she's become one of the most successful actors to grace South African TV screens.
Mvelase says she's equally adept at handling her finances, as she is as an actor.
I think I'm relatively good with money. I save, I pay for the things I need to pay for. I'm not one to splash my money and waste it on things that don't bring meaning to my life.Lerato Mvelase, actress.
I've been very good with money, I'm very responsible. I work hard for my money, and I want to enjoy it.Lerato Mvelase, actress.
I've got one home that's fully paid for, and the second one is almost done. My third one is not fully paid for, but it will be soon.Lerato Mvelase, actress.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I'm not one to splash my money and waste it on things' - Lerato Mvelase
