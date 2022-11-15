Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'
Africa Melane spoke to professional business coach Brend Badenhorst about Global Entrepreneurship Week.
As we enter Global Entrepreneurship Week, from 14 – 20 November, we cast our eyes on the precarious playground for small businesses - which is the South African economy.
MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for entrepreneurs.
Its shrinking economy, stringent labour laws and hostile trade unions disincentivise business owners, he said.
With the official unemployment rate standing at 33,9% in the second quarter of 2022, Badenhorst said it's important to get unemployed people that do not participate in the economy to use their technical abilities to create employment.
He also said the country should expedite its export trading.
We've got to in South Africa use our strengths and start to export to other countries instead of importing from other countries. We should definitely focus on our strengths, which is our agriculture, or mineral sector as well as our tourism.Brend Badenhorst, professional business coach
Over the course of the week, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host two webinars to empower entrepreneurs with key information to contribute to their success, including information on incentives and business support options.
The Western government will host a webinar on 17 November 20220 that will focus on simplifying funding and business support criteria, to discuss the funding options that are available to business owners – as part of their entrepreneur-enabling programmes.
Click here for more information.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petrovichvadim/petrovichvadim2101/petrovichvadim210100244/162389902-cheerful-caucasian-female-barista-and-african-american-male-barista-standing-behind-a-countertop-in-.jpg
More from Business
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
Cop Out 27
27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enoughRead More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its full-year results.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More